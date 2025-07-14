168th Wing Airmen Attend ARPC Seminar to Improve Personnel Integration and Efficiency

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 168th Force Support Squadron, along with other Air National Guard and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 168th Force Support Squadron, along with other Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen, participated in a two-day seminar at Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center (ARPC) June 10–11, aimed at improving collaboration, understanding, and efficiency in personnel management across the Air Reserve Component. The seminar, hosted at Buckley Space Force Base, provided attendees with an overview of ARPC’s structure, mission, and modernization initiatives, with a focus on its continuous process improvement program, known as EVOLVE. The EVOLVE program, which stands for Excellence, Value, Operational, Leadership, Velocity, and Enterprise, was the focus of the event. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. — Airmen from the 168th Force Support Squadron participated in a two-day seminar at Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center (ARPC) June 10–11, aimed at improving collaboration, understanding, and efficiency in personnel management across the Air Reserve Component. The purpose of the event was to bridge the operational knowledge and cultural gaps between the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and ARPC.



The seminar, hosted at Buckley Space Force Base, provided attendees with an overview of ARPC’s structure, mission, and modernization initiatives, with a focus on its continuous process improvement program, known as EVOLVE.



On the first day, participants received mission briefings. They engaged with ARPC’s key directorates, including the Directorate of Personnel and Total Force Services (DPT), which manages a wide range of personnel actions and services; the Directorate of Assignments (DPA), responsible for member placement and mobility; and the Directorate of Future Operations and Integration (DPX), which leads strategic planning and innovation efforts.



Attendees also toured the facility and received an introductory briefing on EVOLVE, short for Excellence, Value, Operational, Leadership, Velocity, and Enterprise. ARPC developed the EVOLVE program as a modernization initiative to enhance continuous process improvement, increasing efficiency, accuracy, and user experience across all personnel support systems.



“We had the opportunity to observe the EVOLVE process in action, which enables ARPC to balance their efficiency with the available manpower,” said 2nd Lt. Zeber Khan, 168th Force Support Squadron.



The Airmen also met with ARPC senior leaders, including the commander and command chief, to discuss ongoing initiatives such as the “upstream supplier” project, which seeks to streamline and align personnel processes across the Total Force. The event concluded with a Q&A session and an opportunity for follow-up discussions with subject matter experts.



“This seminar gave us a better understanding of how ARPC functions as a work center,” said Khan. “I am looking forward to more engagements, including a forum for field-level problem solving, which would enhance future sessions.”



ARPC serves as the central authority for career management of Air Reserve, Air National Guard, and retired Air Force personnel, supporting members from entry to retirement. The organization works closely with the Air National Guard and the Headquarters Readiness and Integration Organization to ensure seamless integration of support across the Total Force.



The 168th Wing continues to prioritize professional development and interagency cooperation to ensure mission readiness and improved service to Airmen across all components.