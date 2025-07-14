California Guard's 79th IBCT activated as brigade for first time in history

Photo By Sgt. Chase Murray | U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 40th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Chase Murray | U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, conduct civil disturbance operations (CDO) training at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif., June 11, 2025. California Army National Guardsmen in their Title 10 duty status train for crowd control and de-escalation techniques in alignment with legal rules for using the appropriate level of force. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chase Murray) see less | View Image Page

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – In a historic first, more than 2,000 Soldiers from the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team were mobilized under Title 10 federal orders to support federal agencies in the greater Los Angeles area.



The June 7 activation, directed by the Secretary of Defense under Task Force 51, marked a significant milestone for the unit. Soldiers responded during a routine drill weekend and were on the ground within hours, providing security for federal personnel, property and functions.



“We’ve had battalions deploy, we’ve had the headquarters deploy, but this is the first time the entire brigade is consolidated under a federal mission,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Aller, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader.



Col. Anthony Bangloy, commander of the 79th, called the mobilization both historic and personal.



“It’s an eye-opening experience. I never thought I’d see this during my command,” Bangloy said. “Our junior leaders are stepping up, our privates are adapting fast, and everyone’s rising to the occasion. When I call my wife at night, all I can do is brag about the Soldiers.”



Bangloy noted that the majority of the force is made up of junior enlisted Soldiers—privates, private first classes, and specialists—with more than 1,000 actively serving across the brigade.



“It’s very rare that leaders get this much time with their formations,” said Bangloy. “They’re getting to apply what they’ve learned and prove themselves in front of their Soldiers. That builds lasting trust.”



For Capt. Jonathan Velasco, commander of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, the mission has highlighted the selflessness of the National Guard.



“These guys and girls put everything on hold,” said Velasco. “That kind of commitment is phenomenal. They don’t even think about it as sacrifice — they just know they’re needed, and they show up.”



Velasco, a police officer in his civilian life, said many of his Soldiers are first responders, teachers, or college students. Despite being early in their military careers, he’s seen Guard members step into unfamiliar leadership roles—often well above their rank—and exceed expectations.



“I have an E-6 acting as a platoon leader and E-4s leading teams,” he said. “They’ve adapted with very little guidance and are executing like they’ve been doing this for years.”



1st Sgt. Matthew Seals, the first sergeant of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, said his company was the first on site after receiving activation orders.



“All we got was a phone number and a location. Within hours, we were downtown with full gear, ready to go,” said Seals. “That kind of response doesn’t happen without strong leadership and trust up and down the ranks.”



“Watching the platoon sergeants and Soldiers perform at that level — that makes me proud,” he added.



In addition to mission support, Aller said units are taking advantage of extended time on duty to conduct large-scale training rarely possible during monthly drill weekends.



“We’ve produced over 200 new combat lifesaver-certified Soldiers,” said Aller. “We’re also doing driver’s training, readiness tasks, and even things as simple as reinforcing basic Soldier customs and courtesies. It’s the kind of hands-on experience that builds better Guardsmen.”



Spc. Marcos Islas, a cavalry scout with the 118th Cavalry Squadron, said the experience so far has given him a new perspective on the brigade’s operations.



“I didn’t realize how many moving parts there are,” said Islas. “Seeing everyone come together and operate like one team — it makes me proud to be part of this brigade.”



Islas said living on a military base just an hour from home has been a strange but valuable learning experience.



“Usually I just focus on my squad or my vehicle,” he said. “Now I see how much planning and coordination happens at higher levels. It gave me a new appreciation for everything going on around me.”



As the deployment progresses, leaders say the mission will have ripple effects across the force.



“This extended time in uniform is going to produce a better caliber of Guardsman for California and the nation," said Aller.