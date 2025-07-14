USNS Mercy Departs San Diego for Maintenance Period in Alabama

The Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departed San Diego, Calif., today, en route to a one year, scheduled maintenance period at the Alabama Shipyard in Mobile, Ala. Upon completion, the ship will return to San Diego.



Operated by MSC, Mercy has been in San Diego in a reduced operating status, meaning the ship can be activated within five days in support of mission. Most recently, the ship participated in the Pacific Partnership 2024 humanitarian mission, and was deployed to Los Angels during the 2020 COVID crisis, where it served as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.16.2025 12:13 Story ID: 542935 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US