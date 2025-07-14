Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation to LANDEURO audience: “Let’s Test Everything in Ukraine”

WIESBADEN, Germany – Officials from Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation showcased the country’s rapid technological transformation born out of the ongoing conflict with Russia during a keynote address at the first-ever LANDEURO symposium here, July 16.



Though he was unable to attend LANDEURO in person, Mykhalio Federov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies and the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, opened the talk with a demonstration of the nation’s commitment to digital transformation through a recorded video message.



Federov said that since the start of the war with Russia in 2022, Ukraine’s technology has grown exponentially through innovation developed in direct response to their enemies.



“We don’t have years to spend in research and development,” he said. “Every innovation is tested directly in real combat conditions. We move fast, but every decision we make is day by day.”



Giorgi Tskhakaia, adviser to the Vice Prime Minister, Ministry of Digital Transformation, detailed the ways Ukraine’s technology has grown, noting that the nation’s forces have achieved results with limited resources, testing new tech on the battlefield with real-time combat feedback.



Tskhakaia said that when Ukraine realized they did not have enough resources to defeat all the equipment Russia has, they invented inexpensive drones capable of carrying out strikes on Russian targets.



“We believed in the idea of drones back in 2022, opened the market, gave private businesses the opportunities to scale, and everything took off,” Federov said.



The nation has developed air, land, and sea drones, adapting to Russia’s combat tactics and learning new ways to defeat them each day, Tskhakaia said.



Tskhakaia said Ukraine envisions an “Army of Drones” with the goal of a fully automated front line held not by humans but by robots, saving human lives.



Another innovation the Ukrainian forces have implemented is the “Army of Drones Bonus” – a video-game inspired points system that has turned destroying enemy targets into a game for its military forces, Tskhakaia said. Under this program, units earn points for each enemy target destroyed, which they can then use to acquire different types of unmanned systems.



Artificial intelligence is yet another ambition for the Ukrainian forces, Tskhakaia said.



“We are analyzing everything with the help of AI,” he said. “We have an ambition to be the first one who will predict air strikes through AI.”



Underpinning all the innovation is a robust open Ukrainian military market, with hundreds of companies working to solve problems through real-time research and development, testing tech directly on the battlefield, he noted.



“Let’s test everything in Ukraine,” Tskhakaia said. “We hope that together, as long as we cherish the same values, as long as we are fighting for the same freedom, we are going to win, because we must.”



LANDEURO is a catalyst for action, bringing together experts from military, civil and private sectors to generate discussion and identify opportunities.

