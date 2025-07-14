Courtesy Photo | Leaders and defense industry experts participate in the “Magazine Depth Wins Wars:...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leaders and defense industry experts participate in the “Magazine Depth Wins Wars: The Future of NATO’s Arsenal” panel at the LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – A strong defense isn't solely about the quantity of weapons stockpiled, but the ability to adapt and rapidly produce what’s needed, experts asserted at the LANDEURO 2025 conference today. A panel discussion focused on the critical need for broadened production within NATO to secure global supply chains, enhance interoperability, and bolster strategic flexibility.



The conversation centered on lessons learned from the ongoing war in Ukraine, where sustained ammunition supplies and the ability to quickly repair and replace equipment have proven vital. Panelists emphasized the necessity of “magazine depth” – maintaining sufficient reserves – alongside collaborative production of munitions, repair parts, and entire weapon systems.



Panelists stressed that maintaining readiness requires a holistic approach, encompassing not only weapons systems and ammunition, but also a robust sustainment infrastructure. This includes ensuring sufficient repair parts, subassemblies and critical components are readily available. Experts agreed that the capacity and capabilities of the defense industrial complex are foundational to achieving this “magazine depth” and are a critical pillar for both deterring adversaries and winning conflicts – not just regionally, but globally. Furthermore, they noted that current economic and geopolitical conditions present an unprecedented opportunity to develop, expand, and scale the defense industrial complex, creating irreversible momentum for future security.



U.S. Army (Ret.) Gen. Edward Daly described his vision of the defense industrial complex in 2030.



“It’s an ecosystem that’s modern, globally responsive, interoperable, and produces capabilities and technologically advanced products at scale to support not only the commercial sector, but the military as well,” said Daly.



Lt. Gen. Miles Brown, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Futures Command, highlighted the core goals of the Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) and the planned consolidation of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and U.S. Army Futures Command into the new Army Transformation and Training Command.



“This isn’t about bringing the family back together,” said Brown. “We’re building a 21st-century command – data-centric, collaborative, lean, agile, and adaptive. The whole point of the ATI is to take the opportunity we have now, with the national will and commitment to excellence, and to move out quickly, not to study for two or three years before we get after it.”



He emphasized that the ATI aims to fundamentally change how the Army operates, focusing on speed and innovation.



Ultimately, the panelists agreed that a modernized and adaptable defense industrial base, coupled with a streamlined and innovative command structure, is crucial for ensuring NATO’s readiness for prolonged conflicts and addressing the evolving landscape of global security threats. Investing in these areas, they said, will deliver a decisive strategic advantage for the alliance’s future arsenal.