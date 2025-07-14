Good preparation is key to weathering hurricane season

Courtesy Photo | Hurricane season is fast approaching, bringing potential threats to military families...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hurricane season is fast approaching, bringing potential threats to military families stationed in coastal regions, particularly along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, but it can also impact families further from the coast as well. When a hurricane or tropical storm is headed your way, preparation can mean the difference between safety and danger. (Defense Health Agency-Public Health graphic illustration by Rachel Stershic) see less | View Image Page

By Doug Holl, Defense Health Agency-Public Health Public Affairs



Hurricane season is fast approaching, bringing potential threats to military families stationed in coastal regions, particularly along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, but it can also impact families further from the coast as well. When a hurricane or tropical storm is headed your way, preparation can mean the difference between safety and danger.



While hurricanes often receive the most attention, tropical storms, which have sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph, can also bring serious hazards such as heavy rainfall, inland flooding, and power outages. These storms are more frequent than hurricanes and can impact areas well inland, catching families off guard if they focus only on coastal hurricane warnings.



Tropical Storm Barry’s remnants triggered catastrophic flash flooding in Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend, particularly in Kerr County. Torrential rains, up to 20 inches in some areas, sent the Guadalupe River surging as much as 29 feet in less than an hour, devastating summer camps like Camp Mystic and causing over 130 deaths and more than 100 people missing.



“This tragic event, far inland and unrelated to a hurricane, underscores how quickly remnants of tropical storms can become life-threatening,” said Dr. Eric Deussing, public health emergency officer for the Defense Health Agency. “Military families, especially those stationed inland, should stay alert for tropical systems even when a full hurricane isn’t forecasted.”



Military installations in the path of tropical storms and hurricanes are at risk to many of the same public health threats as our civilian neighbors, said Deussing.



“Clearly, natural disasters and their effects cross borders and federal fence-lines at will, he said. “These storms can also pose a wide range of public health threats that persist well beyond the initial impact.”



How these storms are classified



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a hurricane (https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/hurricane.html) as a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher. When a storm's maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutsshws.php) is a 1 to 5 rating, or category, based on a hurricane's maximum sustained winds. The higher the category, the greater the hurricane's potential for property damage. For example, Hurricane Katrina (https://www.weather.gov/mob/katrina), which hit Louisiana and Mississippi in 2005, was a Category 5 storm causing an estimated $108 billion in damage and 1,833 fatalities.



A tropical storm is a type of tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds ranging from 39 to 73 mph. While not as intense as hurricanes, tropical storms can lead to widespread flooding, downed trees, infrastructure damage, and disruption of military operations, said Deussing. In fact, many tropical storms quickly intensify and become hurricanes with little notice, making early preparation essential.



According to Ready.gov (https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes), the regional hurricane threats fall into three geographic areas:



• Atlantic Basin: This region includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of America. Hurricanes that form here primarily affect the coasts of the United States, including the Gulf Coast and East Coast, as well as territories such as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.



• Eastern Pacific Basin: This area extends westward from Mexico and Central America to 140°W longitude. Hurricanes and tropical storms in this basin can affect Mexico and Central America, and occasionally the southwestern U.S. and Hawaii. The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.



• Central Pacific Basin: This region covers the Pacific Ocean westward from 140°W longitude up to the International Date Line. Tropical cyclones in this basin, which are called hurricanes like those in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific, can affect Hawaii and other islands in the central Pacific. The Central Pacific hurricane season is June 1 to Nov. 30.



Understanding your risk



Don’t underestimate any storms just because they fall below hurricane strength, said Deussing. Tropical storms have caused billions of dollars in damage and dozens of fatalities. Their unpredictable paths and potential to strengthen rapidly make them a serious risk as well.



Staying informed is one of the best ways to both plan and prepare for these weather emergencies. There are a number of excellent information sources to help you prepare. Military OneSource (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/home-disaster-planning/) notes hurricane news and information may be provided through the Emergency Alert System. This system, along with news and government agency social media sites, can provide information about what to do, where to go and how to contact local disaster relief services.



In addition, your installation may choose to activate an Emergency Family Assistance Center. An EFAC provides a central hub for the dissemination of accurate and timely information and also connects victims to support and resources. To learn more about EFAC, contact your Military and Family Support Center (https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/search?program-service=26/view-by=ALL).



Preparing before the storm



Proactive preparation is key to ensuring your family's safety and minimizing potential damage. Defense.gov (https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Hurricane-Preparedness/) and weather.gov offer these top tips for hurricane and tropical storm preparedness:



• Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Find out how rain, wind, and water could happen where you live so you can start preparing.

• Treat tropical storms with the same urgency as hurricanes. High winds, flash flooding, and power outages can occur even in weaker storms. Don’t wait for a Category 1 or higher designation to take action. Even dissipating tropical storms, like Tropical Storm Barry in early July 2025, brought flash floods and deadly river surges over 100 miles inland. Don’t dismiss a “remnant system”—it can cause major flooding without hurricane-force winds.

• Have enough supplies for your household, including medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth-face coverings and pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

• If you or anyone in your household has a disability, identify whether you may need additional help during an emergency.

• You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane, so know your local evacuation zone.

• Download the FEMA app (https://www.fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products) and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide.

• Review your insurance policies and make sure personal documents, like identification, are up to date.

• Discuss your hurricane emergency plan with members of your household.

• Prepare your business or workplace with a continuity plan to continue operating when disaster strikes.



“Before the storm, individuals can prepare for public health threats by stocking up on clean water (1 gallon/person/day for three–seven days), creating a health and hygiene kit (hand sanitizer, insect repellant, soap, bleach, gloves, masks, and toilet supplies), and getting vaccinated for potential exposures to tetanus, flu, or hepatitis A/B,” said Deussing.



Following a hurricane



Public health threats following a hurricane broadly include vector-borne diseases (https://ph.health.mil/topics/entomology/vbd/Pages/default.aspx), water-borne diseases (https://www.cdc.gov/healthy-water-data/waterborne-disease-in-us/index.html), and mold (https://ph.health.mil/topics/workplacehealth/ih/Pages/Indoor-Air-Quality-Mold.aspx) exposure, said Deussing. Additionally, there can be environmental and hazardous waste exposures which can result in further health risks.



Tropical storms, especially those that stall, also carry similar public health risks, said Deussing.



“The Central Texas floods following Tropical Storm Barry’s remnants illustrate a second wave of public health risks,” said Deussing. “Floodwaters can persist for days, raising contamination, waterborne disease risk, and prompting mold growth and vector breeding, and all without a Category 1 warning.”



Defense.gov offers this advice for the immediate aftermath of a hurricane:



• If you evacuated, return home only when officials say it is safe.

• Once home, drive only if necessary, and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges. If you must go out, watch for fallen objects in the road, downed electrical wires, and weakened walls, bridges, roads, and sidewalks that might collapse.

• Walk carefully around the outside of your home to check for loose power lines, gas leaks, and structural damage. Stay out of any building if you smell gas, if floodwaters remain around the building, if the building or home was damaged by fire, or if the authorities have not declared it safe.

• Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms in areas dealing with power outages. Never use a portable generator inside your home or garage.

• Turn on your flashlight before entering a vacated building; the battery could produce a spark that could ignite leaking gas, if present.



Hurricane season can be a stressful time, but by taking the necessary precautions and preparing in advance, service members and their families can reduce their risk significantly and stay safe. Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay safe!



Resources



• National Hurricane Center (http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/)

• National Weather Service (https://www.weather.gov/safety/hurricane-plan)

• Federal Emergency Management Agency (http://www.fema.gov/)

• Hurricane Preparedness (https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Hurricane-Preparedness/)

• Hurricanes and Typhoons (https://ph.health.mil/topics/emergencyresponse/ht/Pages/default.aspx)

• Ready.gov (https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes)

• Disaster Preparedness (Military OneSource) (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/disaster-preparedness/)

• American Red Cross

• Your local emergency management agency: Search online for "[Your State/County] Emergency Management Agency"

• Your base/installation Emergency Management Office: Call your base/installation emergency management office for more information.



The Defense Health Agency supports our Nation by improving health and building readiness–making extraordinary experiences ordinary and exceptional outcomes routine.



NOTE: The mention of any non-federal entity and/or its products is for informational purposes only, and is not to be construed or interpreted, in any manner, as federal endorsement of that non-federal entity or its products.