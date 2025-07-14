Maine Army Aviation to Provide Transatlantic Flight Training

Photo By Maj. Lena Witham | Operational Support Airlift Command (OSACOM) of the Maine Army National Guard recently...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Lena Witham | Operational Support Airlift Command (OSACOM) of the Maine Army National Guard recently conducted a training flight in preparation to conduct transatlantic flight operation training for other U.S. Army fixed wing units. OSACOM provides trained fixed wing aviation elements to perform aerial sustainment and operational airlift in support of contingencies as directed by the National Command Authority. The Maine based C-12 is parked in Iceland. see less | View Image Page

Bangor, Maine – Operational Support Airlift Command (OSACOM) Maine State Flight Detachment recently conducted a training flight to Iceland. Iceland is a “cool” place to visit, but the flight crew were on a mission. The Maine unit is building a training plan to aid other Army C-12 units with learning the planning and logistical considerations for transatlantic flights.



The training increases the strategic capabilities of the C-12, allowing crews to use the aircraft to its highest potential. The training will provide in-depth procedural and hands-on training in all aspects of transatlantic flight including operational requirements, planning, and procedures ensuring safety and regulatory compliance of all air crew personnel.

During the recent training flight, a significant consideration was identified when developing the flight plan. International holidays. When planning flight routes and travel dates, one must think about the holidays the destination countries may be celebrating and how it could potentially affect the travel plans, as the airport may not be available to land at.



Why is the Maine Army National Guard the best equipped to conduct the training? It is the closest state to popular Atlantic crossing routes and the ability to travel between Bangor Maine and Iceland in one crew duty cycle. The Maine detachment has significant experience with transatlantic procedures, the contracted mechanics have international experience, and the Maine Army Aviation Support Facility is a top-notch training facility.



When asked what the most exciting part of the training mission is, Sgt. First Class Tatjana Francis states, “build and maintain international relationships and have a positive interaction with other countries.”



OSACOM commander, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Willett says, “training others helps us maintain a perishable knowledge base.”



OSACOM provides trained fixed wing aviation elements to perform aerial sustainment and operational airlift in support of contingencies as directed by the National Command Authority. The Bangor based unit deployed to Afghanistan in 2003, Kuwait in 2017, and Africa in 2023 conducting Priority Air Transport. They also deployed in 2008 to Iraq and 2013 to Afghanistan conducting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions.