Soldiers Heroically Respond to Vehicular Accident

CORAOPOLIS, PA- What began as a routine Convoy Operation for the 465th Transportation Company quickly turned into a life-saving mission when Soldiers encountered a serious three-vehicle collision on Ohio’s Route 71. The crash involved a young family and several elderly individuals, and without hesitation, the Soldiers on scene responded with swift, disciplined action that exemplified the highest standards of military service.



Upon arriving at the crash site, six Soldiers—Staff Sgt. Thomas Kimball, Sgt. Brian Sinche, Staff Sgt. Zackary Sweet, Sgt. Dominic Dodimead, and Specialists Luis Rodriguez and Richard Griffiths—immediately began triaging the injured, rendering first aid, and stabilizing victims with serious injuries. In the midst of the response, Sgt. Dodimead acted quickly to extinguish a car fire, preventing further danger.



Recognizing the complexity of the situation, SSG Thomas Kimball, who also serves as a police officer in his civilian capacity, assumed control of the scene to ensure an organized and efficient response.



“I felt fortunate to have so many extra hands helping and Soldiers actively looking for a way to triage victims, secure the scene, clear lanes for traffic, and even put out a car fire,” said Kimball. “Seeing Soldiers who have never seen a car accident or cared for an injured victim jump right into action without hesitation showed me, once again, that our Soldiers are effective and efficient when given a job to do.”



One of the most critical moments came when SPC Luis Rodriguez discovered an unresponsive young girl. With no time to lose, he initiated CPR and chest compressions. His quick, courageous action brought the child back to consciousness before paramedics arrived—very likely saving her life.



Simultaneously, another team of Soldiers worked to secure the perimeter and ensure safety around the crash site. Under the direction of 1st Lt. Wyatt McDevitt and SPC Monique Nembhard, the team—including 2nd Lt. Matthew Palmer, SPCs Brian Cruz, Craig Ferrell, Joseph Donnelly, Oluwafemi Oyekanmi, Matthew Benz, Casey Higgins, and PFCs Thomas Mendez, Jason Cruceta, and Vannthon Pen—established a secure cordon to prevent secondary accidents and allow emergency responders to safely access the scene.



“Without hesitation, my Soldiers and I positioned ourselves to provide as much help as possible while emergency personnel were en route,” said 1LT McDevitt.



Throughout the response, the Soldiers displayed outstanding initiative, composure, and leadership. There was no confusion or delay—just coordinated effort and a clear focus on preserving life and maintaining order.



Their actions demonstrated the core Army Values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage. In an extraordinary moment of crisis, these Soldiers brought credit to themselves, their unit, and the United States Army.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.16.2025 08:28 Story ID: 542894 Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Heroically Respond to Vehicular Accident, by MAJ Damien Riggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.