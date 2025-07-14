Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) and JMSDF submarine conduct a bilateral exercise

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan — The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) and a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) submarine conducted Submarine Exercise 25-1 (SUBEX) in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2025.

    This bilateral exercise portrayed the interoperability and cooperation between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF, showcasing Santa Fe and the JMSDF submarine’s capability to work together while underway in the Indo-Pacific.

    “We enjoy a strong bond with our dear partners and friends in the Japanese Submarine Force," said Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG 7). "This submarine exercise is just one of dozens of operations our combined forces are planning or executing day in and day out. We take every opportunity to enhance the integration of our undersea forces, reaffirming our commitment to a shared vision of peace and prosperity for our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.”

    SUBEX 25-1 was a two-day exercise conducted in the vicinity of Yokosuka between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF, in order to make significant advancements in the joint submarine capabilities and operations. Exercises like this bolster the U.S. and JMSDF momentum in critical undersea warfare and mutual defense.

    Both submarine forces continue to work together and progress every day to seamlessly interoperate with each other. This dedication to mutual understanding and shared values of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific reflects the steadfast bonds between the two silent services.

    Santa Fe, homeported in San Diego, California, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

    CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

    For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 01:01
    Story ID: 542872
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) and JMSDF submarine conduct a bilateral exercise, by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    USS Santa Fe
    Submarine
    JMSDF submarine
    SUBEX 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download