WARRIOR STRENGTHENS BOND WITH JAPAN

NIIGATA, Japan - The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) departed

Niigata Japan, July 16, 2025, following a four-day port visit.



Warrior's visit reinforced the United States' strong relationship with Japan while providing its nearly 90 Sailors an opportunity to meet the people of Niigata and experience their city's unique culture, sights and cuisine.



“The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone for maintaining the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Piana, Warrior's commanding officer.



During their stay, Warrior's Sailors held tours of the ship for the media and members of Niigata's government and local associations.



Warrior's Sailors also participated in community relations projects aimed at giving back to their hosts which included participating in a tour of the Northern Culture Museum and playing basketball with students from Kaishi International High School.



"We are connecting in a way that’s common grounds, everybody knows how to play basketball. It’s a great opportunity to connect with one another and be able to have a conversation that’s non-verbal,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Meissan McDaniel. “Things like this are a great opportunity. I hope we can do this more often.”



“Our Sailors are very involved, even back in Sasebo, with the local community so I’m very proud of them to expand that here in Niigata,” said Piana. “We are extremely grateful for the hospitality we received from Niigata. This has been one of the friendliest port we have been to in Japan.”



Warrior, part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



The ship provides U.S. 7th Fleet the capability to locate, identify and neutralize underwater mines, which is critical to maintaining open sea lanes for shipping, and freedom of navigation both around Japan and throughout the Indo-Pacific.

