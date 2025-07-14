Change of Command and Civil Service Milestone Recognized at 311th ESC

Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | The 311th ESC honored Mrs. Serease Hampton for 30 years of dedicated federal service...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | The 311th ESC honored Mrs. Serease Hampton for 30 years of dedicated federal service and marked a new chapter in leadership as CPT Johnnie L. Jackson and 1SG Michael D. Bennett passed the torch to CPT Charles C. Stargel and 1SG Scott J. Boyle during a Change of Command ceremony at Fort MacArthur, San Pedro, on July 12. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe) see less | View Image Page

FORT MACARTHUR, SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command celebrated a day of recognition, gratitude, and leadership transition on July 12, 2025, at historic Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, Los Angeles. The occasion honored a federal civilian’s extraordinary career milestone and marked a ceremonial change of command for the unit’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC).



Before the formal transfer of command, Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks IV, Commanding General of the 311th ESC, took time to recognize Mrs. Serease Hampton, the unit’s long-serving administrative assistant, for 30 years of dedicated federal civil service.



“She was the first person who welcomed me into this organization two years ago,” Sparks recalled. “She has kept me straight…and she’s been that rock, that sense of continuity through it all.”



Having served with the 311th ESC since 2014, Mrs. Hampton has guided the organization through multiple command transitions, deployments, and major exercises. Her unwavering professionalism and steady presence have anchored the command during times of change and growth. In recognition of her service, she was awarded the Length of Service Certificate, a symbol of her enduring contribution to the Nation.



Following this recognition, the unit held a traditional change of command ceremony, followed by the change of responsibility, marking the transfer of leadership from Capt. Johnnie L. Jackson and 1st Sgt. Michael D. Bennett to Capt. Charles C. Stargel and 1st Sgt. Scott J. Boyle.



As a tribute to family support, a bouquet of red roses was presented to Capt. Jackson’s mother, Mrs. Cherry Wright. A bouquet of yellow roses was also presented to Mrs. Virginia Myers, welcoming her as the mother of Capt. Stargel into the 311th ESC family.



Presided over by Brig. Gen. Sparks, the change of command ceremony reflected Army tradition, signifying the formal passage of authority, responsibility, and accountability.



“Operation Mojave Falcon was the epitome of my career, but also Captain Jackson’s leadership,” Sparks said. “He really hit it out of the park, helping us deploy and distribute logistics across California.”



Sparks praised Jackson’s steady command during high-pressure moments and recalled asking him to extend his time in command to see the mission through to its conclusion. Jackson didn’t hesitate. “When he got everyone home… and all the equipment made it back and got inventoried…I’m sure he had a great sense of satisfaction of a job well done.”



Capt. Jackson opened his farewell remarks by giving glory to God and offering thanks to the Soldiers, leadership, and his family. He expressed gratitude to Brig. Gen. Sparks for mentorship, to 1st Sgt. Bennett for steadfast leadership, and to his mother and grandmother—“NaNa” for their love and prayers.



“What started as a formation of individuals quickly transformed into a family, grounded in discipline, resilience, and purpose,” Jackson said. “We didn’t just check boxes. We made real progress. We found new ways to lead, to serve, and to care for one another.”



Capt. Stargel brings a decade of experience to the role, having commissioned in 2012 and serving in key positions, including Company Commander and Logistics Readiness Officer. A Chicago native and Purdue University graduate, Stargel led the 417th Quartermaster (Pipeline) Company through a successful QLLEX rotation and currently serves in the AGR program with the 311th ESC.



1st Sgt. Boyle, a veteran of missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, and Korea, reclassified as an Army Reserve Career Counselor in 2018. He holds a degree in Fire and Emergency Management from Purdue Global and is widely respected for his mentorship and operational experience.



In recognition of their leadership, Capt. Jackson and 1st Sgt. Bennett received the Army Commendation Medal for their accomplishments, including a 37% increase in medical readiness and full accountability for over 250 Soldiers.



Col. Dixon Brockbank, Chief of Staff of the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, presented both leaders with engraved plaques and custom pocket knives as tokens of appreciation on behalf of the full-time staff. “We thank you both for your sacrifices in command,” he said.



Chaplain (Maj.) Jay H. Yoon closed the ceremony with a prayer, after which Soldiers and families gathered for refreshments, celebrating camaraderie, continuity, and a new chapter in the unit’s legacy.



