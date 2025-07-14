USNCC Selects Bismarck State College as New Partner for Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Programs

QUANTICO, Va. — On June 16, 2025, the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) entered into a new partnership with Bismarck State College (BSC) to offer online associate degree and certificate programs focused on artificial intelligence (AI).



A recent Department of the Navy article on its Information Superiority Vision 2.0 notes that “progress in IT is continuous, innovation is ongoing, and the relevance of data is escalating.” This is increasingly evident across the maritime forces, where AI and data analytics are now enhancing numerous operations in real and transformative ways.



USNCC addresses these needs by working closely with accredited partner institutions via a consortium to deliver world-class, naval-relevant, and flexible education programs tailored to support the priorities of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard worldwide.



BSC was selected along with existing partners Arizona State University and the University of Maryland Global Campus for the newest of these initiatives, USNCC’s Computer and Data Science academic umbrella programs.



“I am excited to welcome Bismarck State College, whose mission resonates tremendously with our own, as a consortium member. Both of our institutions focus on flexible, high-quality education designed for working adults and hold a deeply rooted commitment to military learners,” said USNCC President Randi Cosentino, Ed.D. “Their focus on experiential and online learning along with public-private partnerships aligns perfectly with our educational values. I can only imagine the possibilities when two mission-driven organizations come together for such a compelling purpose: the good of those who serve.”



Designed for enlisted service members interested in advancing the use of these technologies in maritime operations, the Computer and Data Science programs provide rigorous, transferable academic preparation for advanced study. The programs build foundational expertise in areas like AI, machine learning, natural language processing, data analytics, and user interface design, to meet emerging technological and warfighting demands.



USNCC and BSC will offer the following new programs in Spring 2026: an Associate of Applied Science in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Specialist Certificate, and a Foundations in Emerging Technology Certificate.



Institution leaders expressed that enlisted service members who rely on or engage with AI systems can build skills relevant to their current roles through these new higher education programs. Each program aims to produce degree or certificate graduates who are ready to support and strengthen technology-driven maritime missions.



“This partnership supports Bismarck State’s long-standing commitment to service members through accessible, high-quality education meant for their unique experiences,” said BSC Interim President Dan Leingang, Ph.D. “As a polytechnic institution that focuses on applied sciences, engineering, and technology, BSC brings a solid foundation in real-world, technical, and skill-based education that’s relevant to the workplace. We look forward to synergy and success with USNCC, ultimately enhancing both of our missions.”



About USNCC

Founded in 2019, the United States Naval Community College provides education programs to the nation’s maritime services that enhance operational readiness, support warfighting advantage, and empower lifelong learning.



USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025-2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as well as Coast Guard Reservists are encouraged to fill out an online application today.



For more information and to apply, visit www.usncc.edu.



About BSC

Bismarck State College is North Dakota’s Polytechnic Institution, offering high-quality, affordable education with more than 100 career pathways, including two-year associate degrees, four-year bachelor’s degrees, and short-term program certificates.



Founded in 1939, BSC prepares students for high-demand careers through comprehensive advising, flexible in-person and online course options, industry-driven curriculum, and continuing education opportunities. BSC has been accredited since 1966 by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



Learn more at www.bismarckstate.edu.

