New USNCC AI and Data Analytics Programs Prepare Maritime Warfighters to Navigate the Information Battlespace

QUANTICO, Va. — On June 16, 2025, the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) built upon its existing partnerships with Arizona State University and the University of Maryland Global Campus to offer new online degree programs focused on data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), under its new Computer and Data Science academic umbrella.



Designed for enlisted service members interested in advancing the use of these technologies in maritime operations, the new program area provides rigorous, transferable academic preparation for advanced study. The programs build foundational expertise in areas like machine learning, natural language processing, data analytics and user interface designed to meet emerging technological and warfighting demands.



“The role of artificial intelligence and data analytics in modern warfare is rapidly evolving. Service leaders have expressed that an infrastructure based on AI is an appropriate response to leverage operational effectiveness,” said USNCC’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado. “The goal of this partnership is to deliver the necessary education to equip our maritime warfighters with the knowledge and tools to properly utilize AI capabilities to increase their operational readiness and lethality.”



USNCC and its partners are now poised to unveil new programs under this umbrella as follows:



• Arizona State University will offer an Associate of Science in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence with the Foundations of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence certificate.



• The University of Maryland Global Campus will offer a new Associate of Arts in General Studies (AI) with an Artificial Intelligence Foundations Certificate as well as an Associate of Arts in General Studies (Data Analytics) with a Data Analytics Certificate.



These online USNCC associate degrees and standalone certificates are currently slated to be offered in upcoming terms, along with initiatives with brand new institutional partner Bismarck State College.



“AI and data analytics are such game-changing elements of national defense, and we are so pleased to work with Arizona State University, Bismarck State College, and the University of Maryland Global Campus to bring these exciting new educational opportunities to our maritime service members,” said USNCC President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “From predictive maintenance and real-time threat detection to faster combat decision-making, war-gaming, AI-powered intelligence and surveillance, and so much more—these technologies are shaping the future.”



USNCC leaders expressed that expanding the education and technical skills of the enlisted force will be essential as the naval services adapt to rapid technological change, particularly in this intensifying global landscape of emboldened aggressors and advanced warfare.



With hands-on training in topics such as Python, emerging technologies, and user interface integration, these academic programs aim to equip students to effectively apply AI across maritime warfighting operations. The degrees and certificates are designed to also enable service members to interpret complex datasets, become experts with cutting-edge software, and embed analytic capabilities into mission support. Graduates of these programs will be ready to support decision-making across maritime warfighting domains and deliver capabilities essential to the nation’s lasting operational and technological superiority.

Each associate degree also includes the USNCC Naval Studies Certificate, a five-course professional development program designed to foster pride in service and strengthen leadership.



USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025 - 2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as well as Coast Guard Reservists can fill out an application on the USNCC website.



For more information on attending USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu.

