Thaddeus V. Day Promoted to Colonel in Maine National Guard

The Maine National Guard proudly announces the promotion of Thaddeus V. Day to the rank of colonel in the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps. The formal promotion ceremony took place on July 13, 2025, at the American Legion Post 164 in Falmouth, with Brig. Gen. Ian J. M. Gillis, Commander of the Maine Air National Guard, served as the presiding officer.

Col. Day, of North Yarmouth, received a direct commission as a JAG in the New Hampshire Air National Guard in 2001 and joined the Maine Air National Guard in 2021. As a MAINEiac, he served with distinction as the Staff Judge Advocate for the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor, bringing unwavering dedication and legal expertise to his role in military justice and operational law. His promotion reflects not only his professional excellence but also his leadership, mentorship, and commitment to selfless service.

“Col. Day is an outstanding officer and legal mind whose service has had a lasting impact on our readiness and integrity,” said Brig. Gen. Gillis during the ceremony. “This promotion is not only well-earned and well-deserved—it’s a reflection of the trust and confidence we place in his continued leadership at the highest levels.”

Col. Day, 57, now serves as the Staff Judge Advocate of the Maine Air National Guard, advising senior leadership on matters related to military law, ethics, and command policy. He will also oversee legal affairs covering the 101st ARW, the Joint Force Headquarters in Augusta, and South Portland’s 243rd Engineering Installation and 265th Combat Communications Squadrons.

“I’m grateful to my many mentors, colleagues, and especially family, whose support has made this journey possible,” said Col. Day during the ceremony. "This promotion is not just a personal milestone—it’s a renewed commitment to uphold the law, serve with integrity, and support the mission and the men and women of the Maine National Guard.”

Col. Day’s family has a long history of military service, with many in attendance at his ceremony. His grandfather, Synder Von Day, served in the Navy during WWII, his father, David Thaddeus Day, served in the Army, his uncle, Daniel Day, retired from the Navy, his aunt, Nancy Day Thomas, served in the Army, his uncle, Martin Schulze, served in the Air Force, and many cousins have served.

In addition to those family members, Col. Day’s children are also serving. His daughter, Alexandra Day Hartford, is on active duty in the Air Force. His son, Mitchell Day, served on active duty in the Air Force and is now in the New Hampshire Air National Guard. His youngest daughter, Madelyn Day, serves in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

During the ceremony, Col. Day presented his wife, Holly Day, and his mother, Monica Strobel, with flowers as a token of his appreciation for their support throughout his military career, and he provided examples of Holly’s remarkable ability to take care of the family while he was deployed to Iraq and other duty locations.

In addition to his military service, Col. Day operates his own law offices, serves as the Commander of American Legion Post 164, and is a member of the board of directors for the North Yarmouth Veterans Memorial Park Association. He has been appointed to the North Yarmouth Zoning Board of Appeals since 1995. He is also a Bar Fellow of the American Bar Association and a Bar Fellow of the Maine Justice Foundation. In 2023, Col. Day was named the Lions Club Cumberland/North Yarmouth Citizen of the Year. He is a past President of the Maine State Bar Association.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Date Posted: 07.15.2025 20:20 Story ID: 542860 Location: AUGUSTA, MAINE, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thaddeus V. Day Promoted to Colonel in Maine National Guard, by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roosevelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.