Navy Awards $297 Million Contract to Replace Housing Units at Andersen Air Force Base Guam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $297,119,770 firm-fixed-price contract July 8 to Global Pacific Design Builders, LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the design and construction of replacement housing units at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) Guam.



“We are thrilled with the upcoming redesign and construction of new homes for residents on AAFB,” said Col. Dan Cooley, 36 Wing commander. “This is another significant step forward in enhancing the infrastructure and resiliency of the base, following Super Typhoon Mawar. The new houses will provide better living conditions for our Airmen and their families, immediately increasing quality of life and allowing our service members to focus on carrying out the mission.”



The work for this project includes the design and construction of three or four-bedroom duplex and single-story family duplexes. Phase IX will construct up to 102 housing units and Phase X will construct up to 42 housing units.



Work will be performed at AAFB Guam with an expected completion date of December 2028.

