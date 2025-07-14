A Mantra From Before: MACG 38 Change of Command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin | Current and former commanding officers of Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin | Current and former commanding officers of Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, salute during the pass in review at a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of Col. Jason P. Quinter, the outgoing commanding officer of MACG-38, the group developed and employed cutting edge technologies which were instrumental in shaping the Marine Corps’ future operational concepts in aviation, command, control, and communication at the forward edge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – If anyone knows the meaning behind the phrase, “earned, never given,” it’s the Marines. It is a mantra passed down from generations of Marines as a reminder of where they come from, and to hold themselves to the highest standard so they can honor the legacy and traditions of those who came before.



Marine Aircraft Control Group 38 stands out as one of the most geographically diverse commands within I Marine Expeditionary Force, comprised of more than 3100 Marines and sailors across seven commands and three bases. In the summer of 2023, Colonel Jason P. Quinter assumed command and became a driving force behind the group’s pursuit of warfighting excellence. Under his leadership, the group has sharpened its capabilities across all warfighting functions, due to the focus he gave to strengthening, training, and educating his Marines.



His leadership was built on four unwavering pillars: forging ready combat formations, mastering joint all-domain command and control, driving experimentation into real-world tactical advantage, and elevating aviation ground support. From the moment he took command, he brought mission focused purpose and warfighting intensity.



Under Colonel Quinter’s bold and decisive leadership, command and control operations surged forward during key overseas deployments, forging vital links inside of I MEF and enhancing the Marine Corps’ global reach. During Exercise VALIANT SHIELD 23, MACG-38 collaborated with mission partners to execute deliberate, high impact operations. To do this, they harnessed cutting edge networks to deliver time sensitive data across the globe with precision. His relentless drive and strategic vision transformed the Marine Air Operations Center into the gold standard for aviation command and control, setting a legacy that will guide the Marine Corps for years to come.



Colonel Quinter has upheld the legacy of those who came before him, earning the Legion of Merit for his exceptional performance and unwavering commitment while serving as commanding officer of MACG-38. This time-honored change of command signifies more than just a transition. It reaffirms the enduring standard of excellence that defines MACG-38. As leadership now passes to Colonel Edward J. O'Connell IV, the Marines of MACG-38 remain in the hands of a leader who is committed to the highest ideals of service and readiness.