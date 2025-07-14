USS Donald Cook Wraps Up Celebratory Boston Visit for the Fourth of July

After a week filled with patriotic celebrations, community engagement, and public tours, the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) has officially concluded its highly anticipated visit to Boston for the Fourth of July festivities.



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer arrived at the historic Black Falcon Cruise Terminal on July 2, where it was met with a warm Boston welcome. The ship's visit was part of the city's annual Harborfest celebration and commemorated both Independence Day and the enduring bond between the Navy and the people of New England.

During its stay, thousands of visitors—families, veterans, and curious civilians alike—had the opportunity to tour the Donald Cook, speak with sailors, and learn about life aboard a U.S. Navy warship.



The ship played a prominent role in Boston’s Independence Day events. Crew members sailed aboard the USS Constitution on the 4th of July, a busy day that included historic ceremonies, promotions, and re-enlistments. The Harbor Fest, Navy League, and United Service Organization were instrumental in a successful visit, offering receptions and tours in their amazing town!



The USS Donald Cook has since departed Boston Harbor and resumed operations along the East Coast. For many who visited the ship, the experience was more than a holiday activity—it was a moment of connection to the nation’s history, values, and those who protect them.

As the red, white, and blue decorations come down, Boston will remember this Fourth of July not just for its fireworks and festivities, but for the pride and presence of the USS Donald Cook and her crew.

