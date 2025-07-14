182nd Airlift Wing, 183rd Air Operations Group Team Up for Orientation Flight

Photo By Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus | Airmen from the 183rd Air Operations Group and 183rd Wing, Illinois Air National...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus | Airmen from the 183rd Air Operations Group and 183rd Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, smile for a group photo in front of a C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, during their visit to the 182nd in Peoria, Illinois, July 10, 2025. The visit included an incentive flight for 183rd members and promoted military interoperability and interpersonal connections between members of the units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus) see less | View Image Page

Peoria, Ill. – The 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, partnered with the 183rd Air Operations Group, 183rd Wing, July 10, 2025, to provide 183rd AOG Airmen an orientation flight on one of the C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The flight and visit to the 182nd provided Airmen from both units the opportunity to increase knowledge of tactical, operational and strategic levels of their unique Air Force missions.



The 169th Airlift Squadron provides tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities, an essential function of modern Air Force mobility operations. The 183rd AOG delivers command and control (C2), planning and execution of air operations.



Eight Air Force Specialty Codes were represented among the 10 Airmen from the 183rd AOG. During their visit, 183rd Airmen interacted with 169th pilots, navigators and loadmasters, as well as 182nd Operations Support Squadron personnel.



“This orientation flight served as a powerful bridge between the Air Operations Center (AOC) and the aircrew, providing AOG personnel with real-time exposure to flight operations,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Erica Perry, the assistant director of operations for the 183rd Air Mobility Operations Squadron (AMOS), 183rd AOG. “The experience highlighted the operational relevance of their C2 duties and how critical synchronization with aircrews is to the success of every mission.”



In flying with the 182nd Airlift Wing, 183rd Airmen were able to see how their strategic level operations in the AOC are tactically executed while gaining insight into the operational tempo and crew operations which contribute to successful mobility missions.



“Opportunities like this flight are invaluable for our Airmen,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Cain, the commander of the 183rd AMOS. “Seeing air mobility operations up close reinforces how every role in the Air Operations Center directly contributes to mission success. It’s about building perspective, strengthening collaboration and ensuring we're always ready to execute with precision.”



Some members of the 183rd AOG were also included in pre-flight briefings, which enriched cohesion between members of the units. It also fostered an understanding by contextualizing the role both units have in operational success, with the 183rd AOG as planners and the 169th Airlift Squadron as executors of such plans.



“This type of hands-on exposure is critical to building a well-rounded understanding of joint operations,” said Perry. “When our Airmen see the mission in action, from the cockpit to the coordination, it sharpens their operational awareness and reinforces the importance of every piece of the puzzle.”



Opportunities like the orientation flight can enhance interoperability and foster stronger interpersonal relationships between units, reinforcing the Total Force concept. Integrating capabilities and interoperability are key factors to posturing Agile Combat Employment, according to recent Air Force policies on maintaining superiority in the Great Power Competition.



