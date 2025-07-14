24th HS Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Bradley Clark | U.S. Air Force Col. Lane Cook, 58th Operations Group commander, left, hands the 24th...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | U.S. Air Force Col. Lane Cook, 58th Operations Group commander, left, hands the 24th Helicopter Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. John Nep, 24th HS commander, symbolizing Cook bestowing command to Nep and Nep accepting command during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 9, 2025. The 24th HS is an active associate unit, partnered with the 908th Flying Training Wing, tasked with training aircrew for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

The Commander of the 58th Operations Group, Col. Lane Cook, transferred command of the 24th Helicopter Squadron from Lt. Col. Frank Cumbie to Lt. Col. John Nep during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 9, 2025.



The ceremony highlighted the accomplishments of Cumbie and the members of the 24th HS during the past seven months, since the unit was activated and Cumbie assumed command. While the 24th HS has only been reactivated for seven months, Cumbie and many of the 24th HS members have been on Maxwell for a while. The 24th HS was reborn because of the hard work and growth of Detachment 3 of the 58th Operations Group, which activated Jan. 31, 2024, and saw Cumbie immediately assume command of the detachment.



Cook took time to thank Cumbie for all that he has done during the past few years.



“With all of the changes that you have seen this organization through, we owe you an enormous debt of gratitude,” said Cook. “You saw this place grow from the ground up. Quite literally from the creation of the detachment to the activation of the squadron, and the creation of the total force team by linking the 58th Special Operations Wing with the 908th Flying Training Wing. You built the relationships between the two wings that will ensure this formal training unit can build the future of Air Force Global Strike Command’s vertical lift capability.”



Cook then turned his attention to Nep.



“Well buddy, its all on you now,” joked Cook. “You’ve got big shoes to fill and there is a lot to be accomplished before we can start graduating MH-139A Grey Wolf aviators. But I am confident that this team is in great hands, as you come with a reputation for setting and achieving high standards. The world is changing rapidly, and now more than ever we need to strengthen our Air Force, and you are exactly the right person to show them the way.”



After Cook presented Cumbie with a Meritorious Service Medal, Cumbie then took to the stage to give his final remarks as the commander of the 24th HS.



Cumbie thanks his family for all the support they have provided him with. Then he Cook for allowing him the lead the 24th HS, next turning to leaders on Maxwell AFB.



“To the commanders and members of the 42nd Air Base Wing, thank you for your support. Col. [Christopher] Lacouture and Col. [Shane] Devlin, thank you for the support and making myself and the members of the 24th HS feel at home here.”



Turning his focus to his Total Force Integration counterparts, the leaders of the 703rd Helicopter Squadron then 908th Operations Support Squadron, Cumbie said, “Thanks for being awesome TFI partners and teammates. I have really appreciated how you all consider us as part of one big team here, thank you.”



Cumbie then turned his attention to the members of the 24th HS.



“You are the luckiest people in the Air Force,” said Cumbie. “Every week you get fly a brand-new aircraft that still have the new car smell in them,” he joked. “You get to be a part of a brand-new unit where you can set the tone and create a culture. This new unit will be in charge of teaching the next generation what it means to be an Air Force aviator.”



Cumbie closed his comments by focusing on Nep.



“I’m glad that you’ve been given this awesome opportunity to lead the 24th HS,” said Cumbie. Your leadership role will be more vital than ever. You are more than up for the task. I wish you the best, and I know that you will have a successful tour because of the many people in this room.”



Following Cumbie’s speech, Cook and Nep joined him at center stage for the formal ceremony where Cumbie relinquished command to Cook, who then bestowed command to Nep.



Nep started his comments by saying, “It’s an honor to stand here today as the second commander of the 24th Helicopter Squadron.”

I am beyond excited to be your commander,” Nep continued. “Our mission is more important than ever. We are dedicated to training the next generation of aviators to operate the Grey Wolf, an aircraft essential to national security.”



Nep finished his comments by focusing on the team at Maxwell.



“I believe our strong partnership and total force integration with the 703rd HS, the 908th FTW, and all of Maxwell AFB is our greatest strength,” said Nep. Together, we form a cohesive team committed to a common goal-excellence in training and readiness.”