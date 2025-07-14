A Candid Talk with Dr. Stephen Ferrara at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Dr. Stephen Ferrara,...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Dr. Stephen Ferrara, addresses a packed auditorium during his tour of Naval Hospital Bremerton as part of his first official trip to the Pacific Northwest, July 14, 2025. As the direct advisor to the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, as well as the Secretary of Defense, for all things related to military medicine and healthcare, Dr. Ferrara emphasized that part of his role is to promote the work of hospitals across the country, including Bremerton, and to advocate on their behalf. “The reason that’s important is that I’m your voice,” he said. “When I have to talk to the (Secretary of Defense), or folks at the White House or from across our government, I’m here to tell your story and explain what you do.” Visiting hospitals and clinics is part of his “boots on the ground” approach to listen to local issues, concerns and successes, and understand how an installation works and succeeds. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

There’s one primary difference between a Defense Health Agency military treatment facility such as Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) and any civilian equivalent in healthcare delivery.



“We go to war,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Dr. Stephen Ferrara, to a packed auditorium. Dr. Ferrara toured Naval Hospital Bremerton as part of his first official trip to the Pacific Northwest, July 14, 2025.



With 25 years of experience working with the Navy, Dr. Ferrara is no stranger to the challenges and opportunities that come with living and working at sea. “I’ve worn your uniform, sat in your seats, shared your mission, and understand how important it is to come out to talk with you,” he said.



As the direct advisor to the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, as well as the Secretary of Defense, for all things related to military medicine and healthcare, Dr. Ferrara emphasized that part of his role is to promote the work of hospitals across the country, including Bremerton, and to advocate on their behalf.



“The reason that’s important is that I’m your voice,” he said. “When I have to talk to the (Secretary of Defense), or folks at the White House or from across our government, I’m here to tell your story and explain what you do.”



Visiting hospitals and clinics is part of his “boots on the ground” approach to listen to local issues, concerns and successes, and understand how an installation works and succeeds.



"Here, in the third largest fleet concentration in the Navy, the geography is really unique. It’s really helpful to be able to come in and get that understanding. The most important thing is making sure those submarines, those ships, those air wings, are fully staffed,” he said.



He also noted that it is critical that those who need care are treated quickly so they can safely get back to work. “That’s our first mission,” he said.



Dr. Ferrara’s visit comes after Bremerton has faced about a decade of change. Staff shortages have pushed the hospital to do more with less. Despite the challenges, Dr. Ferrara spoke with conviction and optimism.



“One of the reasons why we’re such an amazing, strong military that represents our American values is that we make a compact with servicemembers, including yourselves, parents, loved ones, that when we send people into harm’s way, we’re going to provide them with world class military healthcare wherever they go. We have to be ready to do that,” he said.



He emphasized the need to work together to find durable solutions, increase the complexity of care, and maintain critical skills to solidify readiness.



Just as important is caring for the entire community. “Taking care of family members … is incredibly important. When our servicemembers have to go, they need to be laser-focused on their mission. Our servicemembers go to places we ask them to go where they may not have family or friends nearby. The Military Health System becomes a really important care provider and also a support network. That allows those warfighters to focus on their mission. That’s a really important thing we do."



Reflecting his passion for meeting with hospital staff working on the ground, Dr. Ferrara met with Director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Commanding Officer Capt. Karla Lepore; Executive Officer Capt. Molly Jenkins; and Command Master Chief William Eickhoff. He also spoke with hospital staff and local Navy leadership.