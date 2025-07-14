Williams to Lead Navy Medicine at Dahlgren, Indian Head

Photo By Maria Scott | Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren and Naval Medical Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Maria Scott | Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren and Naval Medical Readiness Training Center (NMRTC) Detachment Indian Head held a change of charge ceremony on Friday, July 11, 2025. Capt. Ken Radford (pictured left), commanding officer of NMRTC Patuxent River, presided over the traditional event. Lt. Cmdr. Kristoffer Reyes (pictured right) is departing after a successful period of leadership. NMRTC Patuxent River serves as the parent command for Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren and Naval Medical Readiness Training Center (NMRTC) Detachment Indian Head. Cmdr. Jennifer Williams assumed responsibility as the officer in charge of both locations. Photo Credit: TSgt. William A. Whetstone see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – Cmdr. Jennifer L. Williams assumed leadership of Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren and Naval Medical Readiness Training Center (NMRTC) Detachment Indian Head during a change of charge ceremony on Friday, July 11, 2025. Capt. Ken Radford, commanding officer of NMRTC Patuxent River, presided over the traditional event, which formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from one officer in charge to another. Williams relieved Lt. Cmdr. Kristoffer Reyes, who is departing after a successful period of leadership at the command. Capt. Teresita Alston, the executive officer of NMRTC Patuxent River, served as the guest speaker and Hospital Corpsman Chief Giecar Reyes was the master of ceremonies for the occasion.



Lt. Cmdr. Reyes's departure marks a significant chapter in his distinguished career as he moves on to support the Navy Medicine Inspector General (MEDIG). In this new assignment, Reyes will leverage his extensive experience to contribute to the critical oversight and operational excellence across Navy Medicine, ensuring the highest standards of readiness and patient care.



Lt. Cmdr. Reyes, a San Diego native, enlisted in 1997 and was commissioned as a healthcare administrator in 2010. He earned national recognition as the U.S. Navy’s 2015 Comptroller of the Year and was instrumental in pioneering a global VA-Defense Department Master Sharing Agreement during his VA-DoD Fellowship. Capt. Alston served with Reyes at the 3rd Dental Battalion, Okinawa, Japan, from 2019-2022. “I had the good fortune of serving with Lieutenant Commander Reyes during my tour in Okinawa while I was a clinic director and interim executive officer, and he was the director for administration. I appreciate the mentorship and guidance he provided, and it has been a pleasure to serve with him again at NMRTC Patuxent River,” stated Capt. Alston.



A Baltimore native, Williams enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1996 as a hospital corpsman. She was selected for the Seaman to Admiral-21 (STA-21) program in 2002, becoming one of the first Nurse Corps STA-21 selectees, and graduated summa cum laude from Hampton University in 2005 with a nursing degree. Her distinguished career includes roles at the National Naval Medical Center Bethesda, earning a Master of Science in Nursing as a family nurse practitioner, and recently a Doctor of Nursing Practice. Williams notably served on an advisory board integrating female sailors on Virginia-class submarines and most recently was director of clinical support services at NMRTC Quantico.



NMRTC Patuxent River serves as the parent command for Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren and Naval Medical Readiness Training Center (NMRTC) Detachment Indian Head. Williams is now the officer in charge of both branch locations.