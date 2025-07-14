NAVFAC EXWC Welcomes 2025 Summer Interns to Enrich, Advance Work in Supporting Warfighter

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Deputy...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Deputy Operations Manager Frank DellaLibera gives a tour to summer interns at the General Use Laboratory at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters, at Naval Base Ventura County, California, June 26, 2025. More than 30 participants are part of EXWC’s 2025 Summer Intern Program. Interns are placed throughout the command across diverse departments, including Shore, Oceans, Expeditionary, and the Technical Directorate, and contribute to a wide range of projects tailored to their department’s needs. Each intern is paired with a mentor to support professional growth, provide exposure to the command’s operations, and offer real-world experience that fosters a deeper understanding of NAVFAC and Department of Defense culture. Immersed in hands-on learning, interns gain a firsthand perspective of life as a civilian Naval Engineer at NAVFAC’s only warfare center. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) welcomes more than 30 participants in its 2025 Summer Intern Program aimed at enriching and advancing the organization's work in supporting the Fleet and warfighter.



NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director Kail Macias, who began his own career as an intern four decades ago, greeted the new interns with words of encouragement and sharing career insights, urging them to stay curious and recognize the value and impact of their contributions to the organization’s mission.



“Be brave. Ask questions. Seek out projects that interest you – we have so many amazing things for you as upcoming STEM professionals. Learn and contribute all you can. We are excited to have you aboard and are eager to learn from you,” Macias said, highlighting the many opportunities to make valuable contributions at NAVFAC’s only warfare center.



Interns are placed throughout the command across diverse departments, including Shore, Oceans, Expeditionary, and the Technical Directorate. Whether working independently or collaboratively, they contribute to a wide range of projects tailored to their department’s needs. Supervisors guide and shape these talented individuals into subject-matter experts in their respective assignments.



“Our STEM internship program enriches the entire NAVFAC EXWC community by building bridges between seasoned professionals and emerging talent,” NAVFAC EXWC STEM Manager Mark Campbell said.



"While interns gain valuable experience, current engineers benefit from fresh insights and evolving academic trends brought by the next generation.



“Together, EXWC and its interns cultivate innovative solutions to meet complex challenges,” he said.



Each intern is paired with a mentor to support professional growth, provide exposure to the command’s operations, and offer real-world experience that fosters a deeper understanding of NAVFAC and Department of Defense culture.



Immersed in hands-on learning, interns gain a firsthand perspective of life as a civilian Naval Engineer and finding unique and agile solutions for the Fleet and warfighter.