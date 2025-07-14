Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $295 Million Contract for Defense System Command Center in Guam

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Story by Krista Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $295,019,906 firm-fixed-price contract July 3 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a defense system command center in Guam.

    The work to be performed includes the construction of a defense system command center, a power generation facility, switchgear building, fuel storage, entry control facility and associated equipment.

    Work will be performed in Joint Region Marianas, Guam with an estimated completion date of March 2029.

    TAGS

    Marianas
    NAVFAC PACIFIC
    Guam

