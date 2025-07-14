JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $295,019,906 firm-fixed-price contract July 3 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a defense system command center in Guam.
The work to be performed includes the construction of a defense system command center, a power generation facility, switchgear building, fuel storage, entry control facility and associated equipment.
Work will be performed in Joint Region Marianas, Guam with an estimated completion date of March 2029.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 14:08
|Story ID:
|542832
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $295 Million Contract for Defense System Command Center in Guam, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.