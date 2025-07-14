JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $295,019,906 firm-fixed-price contract July 3 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a defense system command center in Guam.



The work to be performed includes the construction of a defense system command center, a power generation facility, switchgear building, fuel storage, entry control facility and associated equipment.



Work will be performed in Joint Region Marianas, Guam with an estimated completion date of March 2029.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:08 Story ID: 542832 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $295 Million Contract for Defense System Command Center in Guam, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.