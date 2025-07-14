Training for the Worst to Deliver the Best: NAS Oceana Simulates Mass Casualty Response with Virginia Beach Partners

Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana partnered with the City of Virginia Beach and local first responders today to conduct a simulated aircraft mishap in preparation for the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show.



The mass casualty exercise tested the installation’s ability to effectively respond to a large-scale emergency and its ability to collaborate with community partners and first responders.



“Preparing for an event of this scale doesn’t just require planning, it requires excellent partnership,” said NAS Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Josh Appezzato. “This exercise reflects why our relationship with our community is so crucial and demonstrates our shared commitment to safety and readiness.”



First responders participating in the exercise established a Unified Command Post to streamline and enhance coordination efforts between NAS Oceana and the City of Virginia Beach. This collaborative effort streamlined the ability to respond, triage, treat, transport, and track patients during the simulated aircraft mishap.



“This exercise is an important step we take to prepare for this event. Every detail counts when it comes to safety and preparedness,” said NAS Oceana Executive Officer, Capt. Rob Littman. “By rehearsing these emergency scenarios alongside our community partners, we are continually improving our ability to respond to emergencies.”



NAS Oceana will host its annual air show Sept. 20 and 21. The show will feature the Navy’s elite flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, alongside a lineup of military and civilian aviation performances.



The theme for this year’s air show is: Celebrating 250 years of America’s Navy. The theme will highlight the Navy’s legacy of strength and innovation with unrivaled flight demonstrations and engaging STEM activities for all ages.



“The NAS Oceana Air Show is a treasured tradition in Virginia Beach, and this year’s celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary makes it even more meaningful,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Events like this bring our community together and highlight the deep connection between our city and the Navy.”



Today’s exercise brought together over 100 participants from across the installation and the City of Virginia Beach.



For more information about the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show, visit www.oceanaairshow.com.

