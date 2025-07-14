Col. Bailey Takes Command of 433rd AES, Focuses on Readiness and Mentorship

Photo By Julian Hernandez | Col. Jeremy Patrick (left), 433rd Operations Group commander, hands the 433rd...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | Col. Jeremy Patrick (left), 433rd Operations Group commander, hands the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron guidon to Col. David Bailey (right), 433rd AES Commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 12, 2025. Bailey is serving his second stint as a squadron commander in the Alamo Wing, having previously led the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Col. David Bailey assumed command of the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron during a ceremony at the 68th Airlift Squadron auditorium held July 12, 2025.



Col. Jeremy Patrick, 433rd Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the squadron guidon to Bailey, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility.



“We’re incredibly fortunate to welcome Col. Bailey to the 433rd AES,” said Patrick. “His leadership experience and people-first approach are exactly what this squadron needs to remain ready now and continue transforming for the future.”



In his remarks to the squadron, Bailey acknowledged the importance of teamwork and mentorship in leading one of the largest aeromedical evacuation squadrons in the Air Force Reserve.



“I’m looking forward to organizing, training, and equipping this unit for success,” said Bailey. “It’s a unique opportunity to do a lot of mentoring in a squadron that has a unique capability, that only the Air Force does. I’m really proud to be able to lead a unit of this size and this caliber.”



Bailey also expressed appreciation to the wing and group leadership teams, ceremony organizers, and family members in attendance. He emphasized his commitment to building a strong leadership foundation and enabling Airmen to succeed by setting the tone and removing obstacles.



The 433rd AES, one of the largest squadrons of its kind in the Air Force, stands ready to answer the call when natural disasters, war, or routine medical airlift operations arise. AES crews typically consist of two nurses and three medical technicians who can rapidly transform any cargo aircraft in the Air Force inventory into a flying ambulance. The unit’s diverse membership includes nurses, medical technicians, administrative personnel, and other support staff trained to deliver critical care in the air.



Bailey’s assumption of command marks the next chapter for the 433rd AES as it continues to deliver agile medical response capabilities at home and abroad.