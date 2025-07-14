Corps seeks public input on Union City Dam master plan, environmental assessment revision

WATERFORD, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking community feedback regarding proposed changes to the Union City Dam master plan and environmental assessment. The revision will affect the management of recreational activities and natural resources at Union City Dam for the next 25 years.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



WHAT: The district is hosting a 30-day public comment period to collect community input for suggested changes to the Union City Dam master plan and environmental assessment.



WHEN: The comment period opens July 15 and closes August 15.



WHERE: The public can view the draft environmental assessment at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/28032 and the draft master plan document at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27884.



Physical copies of the master plan and environmental assessment drafts are available at the Woodcock Creek Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 22079 State Highway 198, Saegertown, PA 16433. Copies are also available at Waterford Township Building, 12451 Circuit St, Waterford, PA 16441. Comment cards and comment boxes are available at both addresses for the public to submit feedback.



Feedback can also be submitted virtually by emailing DLL-CELRP-Woodcock-Creek-Lake@usace.army.mil.



WHY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations require periodic reviews of master plans to ensure they meet current public and environmental needs. The master plan guides how government-owned and leased lands around Union City Dam are used. Community input is critical to updating the master plan and will affect the management and usage of Union City Dam for the next 25 years.





Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or (412) 395-7500.

