NAVFAC Washington Welcomes New Construction Supervisory General Engineer Lt. Ibrahim Adedeji

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington announces the arrival of Lt. Ibrahim Adedeji as the new construction supervisory general engineer with Public Works Department (PWD) Washington. Adedeji brings extensive military construction experience and leadership to support the Navy’s critical infrastructure mission.



“The opportunity to contribute to the community while doing what I enjoy—solving problems—inspired my military career,” said Adedeji. “I’ve always sought challenging assignments, and NAVFAC Washington offers the perfect combination of proximity to home and meaningful challenges.”



Adedeji’s impressive background includes serving as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense officer at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, company commander and detachment Officer-in-Charge at Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, construction manager at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, and Facilities, Engineering, and Acquisition Division director at U.S. Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Romania. His most significant project to date was managing a $30 million Multiple Generator Replacement project at Camp Lemonnier.



In his new role, Adedeji will support construction managers and engineering technicians with essential resources to ensure contractors deliver quality products efficiently and on schedule.



“This position is significant for maintaining supported commands’ confidence in NAVFAC’s ability to deliver products and services that support the Navy’s mission,” he explained.



Born in Nigeria and based in Maryland, Adedeji enjoys running, biking and driving in his free time. He approaches challenges with his favorite Seabees motto: “With willing hearts and skillful hands, the difficult we do at once, the impossible will take a bit longer.”



Adedeji’s appointment strengthens NAVFAC Washington’s commitment to excellence in military construction and infrastructure support.



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

