Seymour Johnson AFB Hosts First TDY Depot Team to Overhaul F-15E Engine Cores

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. — The 4th Component Maintenance Squadron's Propulsion Flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base hosted an Air Force first with a team that travelled from Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center for 3 weeks to the Jet Engine Intermediate Maintenance Shop to overhaul 5 repairable core modules that make up the heart of the Pratt and Whitney engine powering the F-15E Strike Eagles at the 4th Fighter Wing restarting a parts starved engine shop to recover war ready engine spare levels.



Previously, the engine core module overhaul required shipment to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Now, under the Global Enterprise Network for Universal Sustainment Forward Air Logistics Complex Operating Node (GENUS FALCON) initiative, a team deployed to Seymour Johnson to perform repairs locally and train Airmen of the 4th CMS along the way. This effort reduced maintenance costs and accelerated the return of engines to operational status.



"F-15E engines, powered by two aging F100-PW-220 after burning turbofans, must be overhauled when they reach the end of their service life or experience unscheduled defects," said Master Sgt. Nicholas Rousseau, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron propulsion support section chief." "Seymour Johnson's fleet depends on a limited supply of war-ready engines, maintained and overhauled by the Propulsion Flight."



The GENUS FALCON program reduced delays between engine removal and return to service. This initiative has already returned five fully operational engines to the fleet, saving an estimated three years of maintenance downtime. This achievement significantly enhances the F-15E's readiness to support a wide range of missions.



“None of this would have been possible without Lt. Gen. Hawkins originally inspiring AFSC with this initiative across the command; OC-ALC/CC Brig. Gen. Moore, Mr. Mike Hostetter; AFLCMC/LP support from Mr. John Sneden, Chris Parry, Michelle Jack, Michael Bruce, and David Wilson; ACC/A4M support from Col. “Scrappy” Byrem, Craig Tocci, Jim Estes, 848 SCMG’s Becky Rodgers, Sherri McWater, DLA Aviation, Rich Schwing, Carl Eggleston and Col. Katrina Smith; 4th CMS Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Orozco and the sled dogs making it happen PMXG’s Col. “Cisco” Harris, Paul Victorian, Lt. Col. Dan Birge, Mike Ader, David Herrera, Glenn Marcatos, Tom Laird, Krista Koons; and the largest thanks to Col. Lena Frienmuth who committed in-person to making this monumental achievement to have a crew on SJAFB in 6-weeks and working tirelessly across a working group of hundreds each week,” said

Col. Richard Boatman, 4th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group commander.



The GENUS FALCON program, developed in partnership with the OC-ALC, is a key step toward enhancing mission readiness and supporting the 4th FW’s mission of providing F-15E Airpower for America. The ability to rapidly repair and return engines to service ensures the Strike Eagle fleet can consistently meet operational demands.

