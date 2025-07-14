Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Crane Maintenance Team Brings YD 257 Back Into Service

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Story by Michael D Brayshaw 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Now, this is how you wage the “war on wait” in finding solutions to support nonstop execution of work! Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) crane maintenance team brought its two floating barge crane back into service six weeks ahead of schedule on June 17!

    NNSY relies on two floating barge cranes which enable moving a variety of carrier and submarine components on and off-hull, and have the unique ability to reach the outboard side of vessels. In addition to helping meet NNSY’s mission, they have supported operations at Newport News Shipbuilding, Naval Station Norfolk, Little Creek Naval Amphibious Base and Yorktown Naval Weapons Station.

    Typically, one crane remains operational while the other undergoes scheduled maintenance.

    In early June, one of the cranes experienced an unexpected outage requiring extensive contractor repairs and leaving it out of service for several weeks. In turn, that put the pressure on to expedite the return of the other crane, which was undergoing annual maintenance and not scheduled to return to service until late July.

    Returning the crane from undergoing maintenance early was made possible thanks to the combined efforts of NNSY's Code 700 Lifting and Handling Department—including Engineering (Code 710), Inspection and Test (Code 720), Crane Maintenance (Code 730), and Operations and Rigging (Code 740). This outstanding teamwork restored a critical capability to the fleet!

