Army awards AMC units for maintenance excellence

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Several Army Materiel Command units and organizations were recently recognized by the Chief of Staff of the Army for their exceptional support to warfighters in the Army Logistics Award Program for fiscal year 2025.



The Army Award for Maintenance Excellence program was instituted in 1982 to recognize exceptional maintenance programs implemented by active Army, Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve units.



The following AMC units were named winners in their respective categories:

• Depot category: Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama; Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

• Installation category: Army Field Support Battalion – Hood, 407th Army Field Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas; Army Sustainment Command



The following AMC units were named runners up in their respective categories:

• Depot category: Sierra Army Depot, Herlong, California; Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

• Installation category: Army Field Support Battalion – Bragg, 406th Army Field Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Army Sustainment Command

• Tables of Distribution and Allowances category: Maintenance Division, Logistics Readiness center- Okinawa, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan; Army Sustainment Command



The winners and runners up were recognized during the 2025 Sustainment Week in May at Fort Lee, Virginia, and will now compete in the Secretary of Defense’s Maintenance Awards program.