Koa Moana 25 Strengthens Unity with Support to Palau's Pacific Mini Games

Photo By Cpl. Desiree Ruiz | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo after providing support for the triathlon time trial held in preparation for the Pacific Mini Games during Koa Moana 25 on Ngiwal, Palau, June 21, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

KOROR, Palau – U.S. Marines and sailors from Koa Moana 25 worked alongside Palau’s National Olympic Committee and local community for the Pacific Mini Games, providing manpower, logistics support, medical assistance, and a spirit of partnership throughout the 10-day sporting event.



For the days leading up to the Games, Marines and sailors partnered with Palauan organizers to help prepare competition venues, set up equipment, and assist with logistics and transportation. With more than 2,000 athletes and officials from the 23 Pacific nations in Palau, this year’s Koa Moana acted as a vital source of additional assistance for Palau as they worked to accommodate the influx of competitors, staff, and spectators for the Games.



Once the Games kicked off, Marines and sailors maintained venues, assisted with medical support stations, worked hand-in-hand with Palauan volunteers, and even joined in the community’s weekend markets and cultural celebrations that showcased Palau’s unique heritage.



The Pacific Mini Games are a regional multi-sport event held every four years, bringing together athletes from across Oceania to compete and celebrate the spirit of “Empowering Unity” in the Pacific. First held in 1981 in the Solomon Islands, the Games were designed as a smaller, more accessible version of the Pacific Games, allowing smaller island nations to host and participate in international competition. Over the decades, the Pacific Mini Games have grown into a key event for the region, promoting friendly competition, cultural exchange, and sporting excellence.



“The Pacific Mini Games are more than just sports, they’re a celebration of Pacific unity and culture,” said Capt. Jared Swart, officer in charge of Koa Moana 25. “Our Marines and sailors were honored to stand alongside our Palauan partners and support their vision for the Games.”



This year’s official slogan, “Empowering Unity,” could be seen across Palau – on banners at sports venues, during the opening and closing ceremonies, and on the shirts worn by volunteers and staff. The message was simple but powerful, using sport and shared bonds between Pacific nations to reflect unity at the heart of the Games. That same spirit of unity is at the core of the Koa Moana mission and the enduring friendship between Palau and the U.S. Working side-by-side with Palauans and other members of the Oceania region helped the Marines and sailors of Koa Moana foster the very partnerships and regional cooperation that the enduring mission seeks to promote.



Koa Moana 25 focuses on building partnerships and reinforcing shared values of transparency and cooperation with Pacific island nations. Supporting the Pacific Mini Games gave Marines and sailors the opportunity to deepen their ties with the Palauan community and demonstrate their commitment to being a trusted partner in the region.