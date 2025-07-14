USS Mount Whitney Returns to Homeport

GAETA, Italy (July XX) – The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) returned to homeport in Gaeta, Italy, after operating in the Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, and Baltic Sea. The underway underscored the U.S. Navy’s commitment to regional security and strong partnerships with European and African nations.

During the ship’s underway, it conducted port visits to several nations in Africa and Europe and held numerous key leader engagements, fostering international cooperation and addressing shared security concerns in both theaters. These countries included Tunisia, Libya, Cabo Verde, Mauritania, Spain, Germany, Poland, Latvia and Sweden.

“From the Mediterranean to the Baltic Sea, we worked alongside our allies and partners, building relationships and demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to security and stability in both regions,” said Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer of USS Mount Whitney. “I am incredibly proud of the professionalism and dedication exhibited by Team 20 and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with our many great partners in Africa and Europe.”

Mount Whitney also participated in Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25, the premier annual maritime-focused military exercise in the Baltic region. This year marked the 54th iteration of the exercise, bringing together sixteen NATO allies. Over 40 ships, 25 aircraft, and approximately 9,000 personnel participated, working to enhance warfighting capabilities, demonstrate layered defense strategies, and reinforce the strength of partnerships within the Baltic region.

As the U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship, Mount Whitney supports naval combatants to deter regional adversaries, conduct naval operations in defense of the homeland, and defend the sovereignty of our partners and allies in Europe and Africa.



Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

