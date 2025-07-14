NCB 22 Sailors Support Texas Flood Recovery Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION 22 July 14, 2025



HUNT, Texas – Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 22, Detachment San Antonio, volunteered to support local authorities during flood recovery operations in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, following record rainfall and catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River.



After earlier flood response efforts in Kerrville, NCB 22 Detachment leadership encouraged Sailors to again step forward for an additional mission in Hunt. Several sailors volunteered and made the two-hour drive from San Antonio to Hunt, where they joined a larger response coordinated by the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department.

Although the number of volunteers initially exceeded what was expected, Construction Electrician 1st Class (SCW/IW/EXW) Rhyan Lopez, assigned to NAVFAC’s Public Works Support Unit, coordinated directly with Hunt Fire Chief Lee Pool to ensure the Navy team could assist. After learning that the Seabees were skilled sailors with disaster response experience, Pool assigned the team to a flood-damaged residential zone.



The Sailors were tasked with chainsaw operations, debris and vegetation removal, and personal property recovery across a 12,000-square-foot flood impact zone. The group cleared more than eight cubic yards of debris and participated in physical and visual search efforts for missing individuals. All work was completed without incident, as Sailors remained vigilant and adhered to Navy safety procedures throughout the emotionally difficult operation.



“When I was driving into the storm-damaged area, I quickly realized the pictures online didn’t do it justice,” said Lopez. “Just knowing that some of the children who lost their lives were around my daughter’s age — I couldn’t help but feel emotionally tied to it.”



“We were digging through debris when I felt something soft,” he added. “It turned out to be a Winnie the Pooh doll. That moment hit all of us hard — then we got back to work.”



“Being a father, it hurt to see what happened to those families,” said Builder 3rd Class (SCWS) Jason Amaya, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1. “I kept thinking — what if that was my family? That’s why I had to help.”



“Even one small act of service can make a difference,” said Builder 2nd Class Joshua Rhines, NCB 22. “I just wanted to ease some of the emotional burden for the people there.”



“Seeing the aftermath of the destruction made me choke up,” added Construction Electrician 2nd Class Luis Rivera, NCB 22. “It could happen to anyone.”



The following Sailors participated in the recovery efforts:



Construction Electrician 2nd Class Luis Rivera, NCB 22

Builder 2nd Class Joshua Rhines, NCB 22

Builder Constructionman Louis Cortinas, NCB 22

Construction Electrician 1st Class Ethan Dunnagan, NCB 22

Construction Electrician 1st Class Rhyan Lopez, NAVFAC PWSU

Builder 3rd Class Jason Amaya, PHIBCB 1



NCB 22 is a Navy Reserve construction battalion headquartered at Naval Base Ventura County, California. As part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command enterprise, the battalion delivers agile construction and engineering capabilities in support of Navy and joint operations worldwide. Reserve detachments routinely train to remain mission-ready for contingency response.



NCB 22 is proud of the professionalism and compassion these Seabees brought to the mission, and stands with the families and community members affected by this disaster.

