Honoring the Fallen Below Freezing Point: The 962nd Quartermaster (Mortuary Affairs) Company Sets the Standard in Cold-Weather Operations

By Captain Naomi S Pomele, February 28, 2025

In the relentless pursuit of operational excellence, the Soldiers of the 962nd Quartermaster (Mortuary Affairs) Company exemplify resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication. With platoons being geographically dispersed across four time zones in the Pacific – Alaska, Guam, American Samoa, and Oahu - these combat-ready professionals demonstrated their exceptional capabilities through a rigorous training exercise during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-2 that pushed the limits of their endurance and skill.

From January 11-31 of 2025, the 962nd QM (MA) Company engaged in extreme cold weather indoctrination, conducted critical rail operations, and conducted MA Operations in support of the JPMRC 25-2 at Fort Wainwright and Donnelly Training Area in Fort Greely, Alaska. This demanding training scenario was designed not only to test their tactical proficiency but also to elevate their readiness in environments not yet exposed to and still maintain operations effectively under some of the harshest environmental conditions imaginable.

Operational Excellence in the Face of Adversity

Mobilizing their Mobile Integrated Remains Collection System (MIRCS) and primary movers, the team executed complex rail operations under the command of 2/11 ABN. These operations are vital in ensuring the seamless recovery and transportation of remains in austere environments—an incredibly sensitive and high-stakes mission that demands precision, discipline, and technical expertise. The successful completion and implementation of these operations during JPMRC 25-2 underscores the unit’s proficiency in managing logistical and extreme cold weather complexities while maintaining the utmost respect and dignity for fallen service members.

Advancing Mortuary Affairs Training Through Realism and Collaboration

Ultimately, the successful execution of mortuary affairs training hinges on the effective use of simulated remains below freezing point environments which is a scenario not yet rehearsed and the 92M (MA Specialist) not previously trained on. Tactics Techniques and Procedures (TTP) for MA operations in extreme cold weather environments are yet to be established. During JPMRC 25-2, the team prioritized the development of realistic human remains (HR) simulations, creating immersive scenarios that challenged the 92M to apply their skills in a controlled yet dynamic environment. The production of simulated HR and its management below freezing point required collaborative efforts with collocated units, primarily for supply class VIIs and transportation and maintenance assets. Simulated scenarios rehearsed throughout the live exercise allowed MA leaders to observe and reset plans for expeditious management of HR in extreme cold weather conditions, this significantly enhanced training experience for MA personnel versus the usual trained scenarios. These training scenarios also better prepared the units involved for the complexities of HR management in actual large scale combat operations (LSCO). This focus on realism ensures that soldiers are better equipped to handle the challenges they may face, reinforcing the critical importance of effective HR management regardless of the environment they operate in.

Enhancing Mortuary Affairs training through the integration of simulated remains and multi-agency collaboration was also a key focus during JPMRC 25-2. 962 QM (MA) Company integrated with the medical units (Role 2) for recovery operations and improving reporting measures for personnel accountability of losing units in contested environments. By creating realistic training scenarios, the exercise fostered valuable relationships between units and prepared Unit Recovery Teams (URTs) for the intricacies of HR management in real-world situations. This collaborative approach not only deepens operational cohesion but also cultivates an environment of mentorship and cross-training, empowering soldiers with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their roles.

Building a Resilient and Innovative Force

The opportunity for mentorship and cross-training during JPMRC 25-2 continued to empower soldiers and fostered an environment of continuous improvement and innovation. By investing in the realistic portrayal of HR in modern warfare scenarios, exercising primary equipment, conducting maintenance operations during extreme cold weather environments, and strengthening multi-agency collaboration significantly enhances preparation for operational readiness. These efforts ensure that personnel are fully equipped to navigate the challenges of LSCO, austere environments, ultimately contributing to a more modular, scalable, capable, and resilient force.

Strategic Impact and Mission Readiness

The ability of the 962nd QM (MA) Company to adapt and excel under extreme conditions directly contributes to the broader objectives of JPMRC. Their performance not only bolsters the readiness of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region but also demonstrates to allies and adversaries alike the unwavering commitment of our military to uphold the dignity of fallen heroes and support joint multinational efforts.

A Testament to Military Excellence

JPMRC training highlights the strategic importance of specialized units like the 962nd QM (MA) Company in national defense. Their proficiency in extreme cold weather operations, coupled with their logistical expertise and the successful integration of realistic simulations and multi-agency collaboration, ensures that the U.S. military remains prepared for any contingency—be it combat, humanitarian, or recovery missions. Their successful completion and implementation of these complex tasks stand as a testament to the professionalism, discipline, and resilience that define our armed forces.

In Conclusion

The Soldiers of the 962nd QM (MA) Company have once again proven that excellence is born through challenge. Their readiness to operate flawlessly in extreme environments and their ongoing commitment to advancing training standards reaffirm their vital role in safeguarding the dignity of our fallen heroes and those who served and supporting the overarching goals of U.S. military operations. As they continue to push boundaries and set new standards, their dedication serves as an inspiration and a powerful reminder of the strength inherent in our military community.

