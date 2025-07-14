Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition Kicks Off

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier | Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, Senior Enlisted Advisor John...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier | Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines III, SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the Adjutant General of Maryland and Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Harry, senior enlisted leader of the Maryland Army National Guard, pose for a photo with competitors in the Army National Guard’s 2025 Best Warrior Competition on July 12, 2025, at Under Armour Headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience, and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE — The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition officially kicked off this week in Maryland, bringing together 14 elite Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. These top-tier warriors are on a mission to earn the title of the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior.



Over the next five days, competitors will face more than 20 grueling events designed to test their tactical skills, physical endurance, mental resilience, and commitment to the Warrior Ethos. Events include marksmanship, obstacle courses, medical lanes, ruck marches, written exams, and mystery challenges, each crafted to mirror the demands of today’s complex operational environments.



Before earning a spot at this prestigious national competition, each participant had to first secure victories at their state and regional levels.



“Hosting this year’s National Best Warrior Competition is an incredible honor for the Maryland National Guard," said Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the adjutant general of Maryland. "These Soldiers and NCOs represent the finest of our force — leaders who exemplify resilience, readiness, and a relentless commitment to service. This competition not only sharpens their skills but also strengthens the collective capability of the Army National Guard nationwide.”



Competitors this year span a diverse range of ages, experience levels, and military occupational specialties, a reflection of the depth and strength of the National Guard’s ranks.



"This competition puts our Soldiers in the kind of demanding, high-pressure environments they could face anywhere in the world," said Command Sgt. Maj. David Harry, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Maryland National Guard. "It’s about more than individual accolades — it’s about building lethal, agile, and resilient leaders who can be counted on in any situation. I’m proud to see our Guard family leading the way."



Additionally, military personnel from Estonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are assisting in this year’s competition as part of the Maryland National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP) — reinforcing Maryland’s enduring international military relationships and further enhancing interoperability, training, and shared readiness alongside the National Guard.



The champions of the 2025 National Best Warrior Competition will earn the right to represent the Army National Guard at the U.S. Army’s Best Squad Competition later this year.



