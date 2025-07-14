TACHYON ECHO 25-2 strengthens combined Technical Effects integration across Tri-Command

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA- From July 8 to 11, U.S. Forces Korea hosted TACHYON ECHO (TE) 25-2, a Tri-Command Technical Effects Tabletop Exercise (TTX) with over 100 participants from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Command. This latest iteration builds on momentum from previous exercises and further develops the Tri-Command’s ability to integrate combined-joint, all-domain operations (CJADO) capabilities in support of regional deterrence and readiness. Maj. Gen. William Taylor, Operations Director for the Tri-Command, oversaw the effort and highly emphasized that “keeping the momentum on continual refinement of our CJADO, while staying ahead of our adversaries, is paramount for success as well as stability in the region going forward.”







TACHYON ECHO 25-2 focused on refining the Technical Effects process, a mechanism that enables commanders to request desired effects, beyond their organic capabilities, and aligns those requests with multinational partners across the Tri-Command. This structure ensures effects are coordinated, approved, and delivered through a unified, all-domain approach.







“TACHYON ECHO is about creating synchronized effects through integrated capabilities and executing CJADO,” said Col. James Beall, director of the USFK Information Operations Division. “We are developing a shared language and approach across commands and nations to ensure that our capabilities are ready, responsive, and strategically aligned.”







Participants worked through scenario-driven vignettes that highlighted the importance of interoperability, timely approvals, and information sharing among multinational partners. This refinement ensures that capabilities, from cyber to kinetic, can be delivered precisely when and where they’re needed.







“The exercise strengthens our combined, joint, all-domain readiness while reinforcing deterrence against regional adversaries,” added Col. Brian Newill, chief of USFK Joint Fires Element. “This isn’t theoretical. We’re improving how we deliver real-time effects to support mission assurance and regional deterrence.”



As the security environment evolves, the Tri-Command continues to expand and advance integrated approaches like Technical Effects to sustain credible deterrence and promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Date Posted: 07.14.2025 Story ID: 542776 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR