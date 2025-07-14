CP25 Homecoming in Ecuador

The Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25) mission is a demonstration of the U.S. Navy’s enduring commitment to allies and partners across the Caribbean, Central and South Americas. While individuals may come from different backgrounds, building relationships through cultural exchanges is key to ensuring long-lasting partnerships amongst all levels of participants.



The mission gives service members an opportunity to visit new countries and explore different cultures. However, for some it gives them an opportunity to return to their native home outside the United States.



Lance Cpl. John S. Romero, assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, is one of those service members. Currently embarked on the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) for CP25, he joined the Marines in November 2023.



“I moved to the United States July 7, 2023, and the next day I went to the Marine Corps recruiting station,” said Romero. “I didn’t have anybody here. I didn’t know anyone. The Marine Corps gave me friends and a family and I didn’t have to be alone.”



After graduating high school, Romero had two choices: go to college or fulfill his dream of becoming a U.S. Marine. Since his childhood, he always admired what the Marines represented and had a passion to earn the title of United States Marine. He did not like the lifestyle in Ecuador, so after working hard to learn English and pass the qualifications to enlist, Romero became a rifleman in the Marines. He joined FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon in October 2024 and deployed aboard Comfort in May 2025 for CP 25, ready for wherever the mission would take him. This year’s iteration of CP included a mission stop in Ecuador, giving Romero an opportunity to reconnect with his family while also bringing humanitarian aid to his home country.



“I never thought I would be going back to Ecuador to do a mission,” said Romero. “I am happy to be home and help because a lot of the people here don’t have the same opportunity as we do to get the care they need.”



In Ecuador, Romero lived in the mountains, 2,000 km above sea level where the weather was cooler, with the jungle to the west and the beaches and coastal areas to the east, a very different environment than Yorktown, Virginia where he is currently stationed. Happy to be close to home and do his job, he says everything he does is for his friends and family, the most important things he has.



“I am very proud, because this was his dream, when he was little, he would always say he wanted to join the Marines,” said Julieta Avila, Romero’s mom. “When he told me he was coming to South America, I felt very happy. I know my country needs a lot of things, especially in health. We don’t have all of the equipment or money to treat patients, and I am happy the Comfort is providing care here.”



At each stop of CP25, U.S. military personnel work alongside host nation military counterparts to bring life-changing care and aid through medical sites and events, construction projects, subject matter expert exchanges, band concerts, and community relations events.



Staff Sgt. Jose Palacios, assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR), FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, is the platoon sergeant for the Marines supporting the CP25 mission. MCSFR organizes, trains, equips, and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of naval commanders to conduct expeditionary security operations and vital assets. From CP25, Palacios’ team is in charge of the security of the ship and all personnel onboard. They stand lookout watches in port and underway, which allows the Sailors and service members aboard to prioritize the care of patients and accomplish the mission’s lines of effort. Like Romero, Palacios is from Ecuador and this mission stop has special significance to him.



“The promises we are fulfilling and all of the countries we are helping is establishing a great bridge between us and these countries,” said Palacios. “Ecuador is home, it means everything for me to be here.”



It has been one and a half years since he has seen his family who live in Ecuador. During the port visit, he was able to spend time with his family, who drove more than 8 hours to see him while Comfort was in Manta.



“I am very grateful to be here,” he said. “I hope the relations between Ecuador and the U.S. continue to strengthen, this mission is a great step and being able to help as many people as possible from a medical standpoint is a phenomenal start.”



In addition to medical and humanitarian aid, the embarked Marines had the opportunity to work alongside Ecuadorian Marine Infantry during a 3-day subject matter expert exchange at Base Naval de Jaramijó, Ecuador. Throughout the exchange, service members from both sides trained together on close quarters battle (CQB) and weapons familiarization. From clearing buildings during CQB, to training on the range, and the exchanging of patches and coins, the Marines from the U. S. and Ecuador were able to build relationships and learn lessons that will remain long past Comfort’s port visit.



While the mission stop to Ecuador was a homecoming for two Marines, it also represented the enduring commitment the U.S. has to building relationships and providing care to those in the region. Through working alongside our partners and cultural and medical exchanges such as those in Ecuador, we are able to better integrate our combined team, leading to a safer, more secure maritime environment.



Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations.

