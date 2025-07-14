Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 2nd Quarter 2025

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the second quarter of 2025, following a board held Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Adrian Kimutai, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Courtney Ridgeway, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Christopher Hardin, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Emily Hightower, 908th ASTS

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Austin Figurin, 908th Maintenance Squadron

