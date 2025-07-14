908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 2nd Quarter 2025

The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the second quarter of 2025, following a board held Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Adrian Kimutai, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Courtney Ridgeway, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Christopher Hardin, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Emily Hightower, 908th ASTS
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Austin Figurin, 908th Maintenance Squadron
