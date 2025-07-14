Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHOTOS: DFMWR Freedom Days 5k

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Freedom Days 5K sold out July 12 with the maximum 300 participants before the run began.

    Though this was the last race of the medal series, officials say there is still more fun to come with the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series. The next fun run – the H20 Fun Run 5K – is set to take place at Kilianski Sports Complex Aug. 16. Pre-run sign-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the beginning buzzer will sound off at 10 a.m.

    Editor’s note: For more images from the Fort Knox Race Series so far, follow the link to the official Fort Knox Flickr page, https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720324692719/page3.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

