Operations fire chief achieves significant professional designation

Photo By Juan F. Jimenez | U.S. Army Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski (left) presents Chief Scott F. Wilkes, Fort Lee operations fire chief, with an award Oct. 15, 2024, as part of a garrison town hall at Fort Lee, Va. The Commission on Professional Credentialing® conferred the professional designation of "Chief Fire Officer" June 30, 2025, to Wilkes, who successfully completed an international process that makes him one of only 2,033 CFOs worldwide, according to the Center for Public Safety Excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Juan Jimenez)

FORT LEE, Va. — The Commission on Professional Credentialing® conferred the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” June 30 to Chief Scott F. Wilkes, Fort Lee operations fire chief.



Wilkes successfully completed an international process that makes him one of only 2,033 CFOs worldwide, according to the Center for Public Safety Excellence.



“This prestigious recognition reflects his dedication, expertise and commitment to excellence in his field,” said Lt. Col. Ronald Q. Holman, Fort Lee director of emergency services and provost marshal.



The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.



The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s criteria.



“It serves as an inspiring example for our organization and community,” Holman said.



According to the Center for Public Safety Excellence, achieving this designation signifies Chief Wilkes' career commitment to the fire and emergency services.



This achievement reflects positively on the organization and its values, Holman said.



This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.



The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence®, Inc., administers the designation program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession.