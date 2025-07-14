SOUTHERN STAR ’25: 27th Special Operations Wing projects power with partners in Chile

Photo By Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess | An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing performs a pre-flight...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess | An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing performs a pre-flight check on a U-28A Draco in Santiago, Chile, June 4, 2025, as part of exercise SOUTHERN STAR 25. Southern Star ’25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8. The exercise brings together forces from six nations and 10 observer countries to enhance interoperability and strengthen global special operations partnerships through joint training from Antofagasta to Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess) see less | View Image Page

SANTIAGO, Chile — From the sunbaked airstrips of Antofagasta to the bustling port of Valparaíso and the icy channels of Punta Arenas, elite troops from six nations dove into SOUTHERN STAR ’25, Latin America’s premier multinational special operations exercise. Designed around a simulated United Nations stabilization mandate, the event brings together special forces from Chile, the United States, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, and Paraguay, with ten additional nations participating as observers.



A key part of the U.S. contribution is the 27th Special Operations Wing (27 SOW), whose aircraft and Air Commandos have delivered mobility, surveillance, and refueling capabilities across more than 3,700 kilometers of challenging terrain—an unmistakable demonstration of the U.S. commitment to its partners in the Southern Cone and the broader Western Hemisphere.



Deploying from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, the 27 SOW brought two of the most versatile aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s arsenal: the MC-130J Commando II and the U-28A Draco. Designed to thrive in austere, high-threat environments, these platforms were crucial to the operational tempo and complexity of SOUTHERN STAR ’25.



“We’re closely integrated with our joint partners in U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and that partnership drives how we operate across the world. Down here in Chile, we are integrating and providing the same type of support to the exercise that we would anywhere else in the world if there's a special operations mission set going on,” said Lt. Col. Graydon Sponaugle, 27 SOW mission commander for SOUTHERN STAR ‘25.



In Antofagasta, Air Commandos conducted a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) demonstration using the MC-130J, showcasing to Chilean airmen how expeditionary refueling operations can sustain SOF units operating far from traditional bases. The very next day, the same aircraft supported static line jump training for Chilean paratroopers (paracaidistas), who practiced airborne insertion techniques alongside U.S. aircrews, strengthening tactical interoperability and deepening trust between the nations’ forces.



Meanwhile, the U-28A Draco provided critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support across multiple mission profiles.



In Rancagua, U.S. Air Commandos established a satellite communications node to receive real-time full-motion video from the Draco in flight, illustrating the rapid ISR integration capabilities essential to success during fast-moving missions. Later in the exercise, in Valparaíso, the Draco provided overwatch during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) training operation involving U.S. Navy SEALs, U.S. Air Commandos, Chilean Special Forces, and the Chilean Navy. The mission enhanced maritime interdiction capabilities while exemplifying the layered coordination enabled by airborne ISR platforms.



Operating across a country as long and geographically diverse as Chile posed logistical challenges that tested every aspect of special operations capability—command, sustainment, adaptability, and communication. Yet, the 27 SOW thrived in this environment, reaffirming AFSOC’s ability to project power and sustain complex missions far from home. From austere airfields to maritime staging areas, the Wing’s involvement helped exercise vital capabilities such as the protection of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and affirmed U.S. and partner readiness near strategic regions like the approaches to the Antarctic.



SOUTHERN STAR ’25 also served as a proving ground for innovation. With their involvement in distributed mission planning, real-time ISR delivery, and satellite communications, the Air Commandos contributed to emerging integration efforts across the space and cyber domains. These forward-leaning efforts, paired with proven platforms like the MC-130J and U-28A, point toward a future in which special operations forces can operate even more effectively across domains and coalition partnerships.



“Southern Star has helped demonstrate, yet again, how the U.S. can integrate with anyone across the world to achieve common objectives—and do so in a mutually beneficial manner,” said Sponaugle.



From airborne operations and tactical refueling to maritime ISR overwatch and technology integration, the 27 SOW’s performance during SOUTHERN STAR ’25 was a testament to the strength of partner cooperation and the versatility of AFSOC. As the U.S. and its partners continue to face evolving global security challenges, exercises like this not only prepare forces for what lies ahead—they strengthen the partnerships and interoperability that will define success in the years to come.