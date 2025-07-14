Bridges Baltimore students explore Fort Meade careers, community

Photo By Gloriann Martin | A Bridges Baltimore students tries on a bite suite used by the 2nd Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Gloriann Martin | A Bridges Baltimore students tries on a bite suite used by the 2nd Military Police Detachment handlers during working dog training at U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade. (U.S. Army photo by Gloriann Martin) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — More than 40 Bridges Baltimore students got an up-close look at life behind the gates here July 9, learning there is much more to the Army, and federal service, than boots and uniforms.



Since 1993, the Bridges Baltimore program has worked with more than 400 Baltimore youth between the ages of 9 and 23 on a year-round basis. According to its website, the program is aimed at helping students be successful in the classroom and ultimately find a fulfilling career path and financial security.



Col. Yolanda D. Gore, Fort Meade Garrison Commander, was excited to inspire and inform these students about opportunities they may never have known existed without a tour here.



“Any time we can show students – especially young students - a world that’s bigger than what they know, and how they might fit in that bigger world with skills that can help the military and the nation, it is a good day,” said Gore.



Staff Sgt. Calvin Turner, a recruiter with the Baltimore Recruiting Battalion, followed the garrison commander’s welcome with activities and a presentation on Army career pathways, emphasizing the many options beyond frontline combat roles.



Fort Meade, home to more than 64,000 service members, civilians, retirees, and family members, continues to strengthen its community partnerships by hosting educational visits like this to highlight the installation’s mission and people.



“I was surprised to learn you don’t have to shave your head or get yelled at when you join the Army,” said student Kamdyn McCullough.



Once released by the recruiter, students toured the Fort Meade Fire Station, then had lunch at the Freedom Inn Warrior Restaurant with garrison leadership and capped the day with demonstrations from the working dogs, and their handlers, assigned to the 2nd Military Police Detachment.



At the fire station the rising sixth graders learned how federal civilian firefighters protect the post and respond to emergencies on and off the installation.



For many, the working dog demonstration was the highlight of the day. Military police handlers showcased how they train and partner with their canine teams to keep the installation (and officials appearing at events across the country) secure.



In all, the students were able to meet and talk to more than a dozen service members and federal civilian employees during their tour.



Ghani Raines, site director for the Bridges Baltimore program at Gilman, said the visit was designed to expand students’ understanding of military service and the wide range of careers available.



“Many of our families don’t have direct connections to the military community,” Raines said. “We want our students to see that the military isn’t just about being a frontline soldier — it’s about finding a job that matches your interests and skills. Experiences like this build appreciation and can even spark interest, especially among our middle school girls.”



Fellow student Kaine Baker added, “I’d tell my friends and family — everything! There was so much to see and learn today.”