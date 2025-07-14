Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Upgrades Capabilities

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is advancing its manufacturing and repair capabilities with the recent addition of two cutting-edge CNC lathes. These new machines mark a significant upgrade to the facility’s equipment, promising increased speed, accuracy, and efficiency to better support the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps, in alignment with the President’s National Defense Strategy.

FRCSW has acquired two DMG Mori CNC lathes: the NLX 6000, designed for larger workpieces, and the smaller NLX 1500. Both machines feature 4-axis capabilities (X, Y, Z, and C axes) and advanced “live tooling,” also known as driven tooling, which allows cutting tools to rotate independently of the item being worked on in the main spindle.

The live tooling capability significantly expands the functionality of these lathes beyond traditional uses. It enables the machines to perform milling, drilling, tapping, and other rotary operations all in one setup. Axial live tooling allows machining along the workpiece’s axis, while radial live tooling targets the circumference, enabling operations such as cross-drilling or milling slots on the outside diameter. These features reduce setup times, improve accuracy, boost productivity, and broaden the range of parts that can be produced in-house.

The new lathes are part of a Capital Improvement Project (CIP) aimed at upgrading equipment across the facility. The NLX 6000 replaces a lathe unit from the mid-1990s. This unit had an outdated legacy controller (think Windows 98 vs. Windows 11) and lacked modern interfaces like USB ports or SD card slots. The new NLX 6000 offers not only superior speed and precision but also adds an additional Y-axis capability and an optional dual spindle, enhancing the unit’s versatility significantly.

The NLX 1500 replaces the SL-2500, a reliable workhorse from the early 2000s. While the new machine’s envelope is slightly smaller, it delivers faster cutting speeds, tighter tolerances, and improved milling capabilities.

Both machines will primarily support the production and repair of various aviation components for platforms such as the F/A-18, F-16, E-2, H-53, H-60, and V-22. The bulk of the work will involve manufacturing bushings, along with rods, shafts, flight controls, and fittings crucial to fleet readiness, but the new units offer an opportunity to expand the workload at the command.

These new lathes will save artisans significant time in setup and machining thanks to faster travel speeds and advanced programming capabilities. Safety features such as internal vibration sensors, spindle monitoring, and tool touch probes provide added safety for FRCSW artisans. The units are also equipped with full digital simulation (“SIM”) capabilities, allowing engineers and machinists to create precise computer models of the machining process before physical production begins. This simulation helps prevent collisions, optimize tool paths, and ensure accurate, safe manufacturing.

The previous lathes served FRCSW admirably for decades — nearly 30 years in the case of the SL-65 — and these new machines are expected to deliver equal or greater durability. With a lifespan anticipated to extend well into the future (20+ years), these machines represent a long-term investment in the command’s manufacturing capability.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to replace aging legacy equipment with state-of-the-art technology. The modernization effort began with a 6-machine, 5-axis DMG Mori manufacturing cell and will continue with further equipment acquisitions, including potentially more 5-axis machines.

This modernization effort exemplifies FRCSW’s commitment to providing the best possible service to the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps, ensuring readiness and superior support.

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.

