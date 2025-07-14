Special Warfare Training Wing’s Human Performance Support Group welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Colonel Philip Flatau assumed command of the Special Warfare Human Performance Support Group (SWHPSG) during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, July 11, 2025. Flatau previously served as the Deputy Commander of the 51st Medical Group at Osan Air Base, South Korea.

After accepting command, Flatau offered remarks of gratitude, remembrance of past mentors, and his aim for the SWHPSG’s mission.

“We will push the limits on innovation and best practices, while remaining the gold standard for human performance in the Air Force,” said Flatau. “It’s a monumental challenge, but one we are more than capable of.”

Special Warfare Training Wing commander Col. Nathan Colunga presided over the change of command ceremony. In his address, Colunga encouraged Flatau and expressed trust in his ability to lead such an innovative group.

“Colonel Flatau is absolutely the right leader to take command of the Human Performance Support Group and take it to the next level,” said Colunga. “I have complete confidence in your abilities.”

Flatau took the reins from Colonel Amanda Phlegar who has served as the HPSG’s Commander since July 2021. Phlegar’s next assignment will be retirement from the Air Force after 22 years of service. Phlegar offered thanks to coworkers, friends, and family, reflected on the SWHPSG’s accomplishments, and bid farewell to her Air Force career.

“Godspeed to my Human Performance Support Group teammates. You have taught me so much and have been a phenomenal team to work with,” said Phlegar. “It has truly been an honor to end my Air Force career amongst so much passion, talent, creativity, and grit.”

