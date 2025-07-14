Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honolulu District's USACE Leadership Development Program Level II Shapes Future Leaders, Celebrates Graduates

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Story by Bryan Cheplic 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Nine members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District were recently recognized for completing the 18-month journey of the USACE Leadership Development Program Level 2 (ULDP II) designed to cultivate leadership potential at all levels within USACE.

    This rigorous, competitively selected, cohort-based program develops, knowledge and skills regardless of a candidate’s formal position or role.

    It's a journey of discovery not just for participants, but for established leaders as well.

    “I believe this program not only helps develop the next generation of leaders, but it also helps me develop as a leader,” said Jason Billings, Chief of the Kwajalein Integrated Project Office and ULDP II Facilitator. “Hearing the perspectives and experiences of the next generation helps me adjust course to ensure I’m as effective as possible supervising the next generation.”

    Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, USACE Honolulu District Commander, echoed this sentiment and noted that the program is an effective opportunity for district employees to take the initiative with their own leadership development.

    "The first job of a leader is to train the next generation of leaders,” said Biggerstaff. “It is encouraging to see members from all walks of the district ohana embrace this journey and strive to discover their true leadership potential.”

    The program’s cornerstone is a capstone project, complemented by classroom and a variety of hands-on experiences. This includes reading assignments, guest speakers, mentorship and hands-on leadership opportunities to develop critical thinking, problem solving, effective communication and team-building skills.

    The journey of self-discovery resonated with participants like Justin Bac, Project Manager, who chose to participate to improve his leadership and relationship-building capabilities with his cohorts.

    “I learned to speak up and to develop chemistry with our team to ensure that there is full transparency and comfortability,” said Bac. “If a team is comfortable with one another, it leads to more cohesion and greater success overall.”

    Christine Tamura, Structural Engineer, and Jennifer Tokunaga, Civil Engineer, participated in the program to gain more self-awareness and strengthen interpersonal relationships.

    “Understanding my own working style and that of my colleagues has helped me build stronger relationships across our team,” Tamura explained. “A big part of project success hinges on participation from the whole team, and the relationships I’ve built through this program will help ensure that.”

    “This program offered me an opportunity to learn about myself and gain a better understanding of my own leadership style,” added Tokunaga. “I focused on learning how I, as an individual, could maximize my strengths to benefit the organization as a whole.”

    Upon completion of the program, Level II participants are better equipped to effectively contribute to team projects, leverage interpersonal skills, utilize individual strengths, and employ effective team-building and leadership strategies.

    Jordan Kilbey, Fire Protection Engineer emphasized a crucial lesson: “My Level II experience has taught me that leadership isn’t just about authority, it’s about providing support, it’s about positive influence, and it’s about collaborating with team members by offering guidance, sharing knowledge and encouraging growth.”

    Kilbey offered some advice to future participants. “Go in with an open mind, ask plenty of questions and actively engage with both your instructors and peers. This will undoubtedly improve your ability to learn, grow and lead.”

    ULDP II Facilitators:
    Jason Billings
    Anton Klein
    Capt. Andrei Rosu
    Jonathan Swanson

    ULDP II Graduates:
    Justin Bac
    Marian Dean
    Jacob Haddad
    David Kaahaaina
    Jordan Kilbey
    Daniel Moore
    Meg Ryan
    Christine Tamura
    Jenny Tokunaga

