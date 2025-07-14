West Point Expands Academic Modernization with Development of Department of History and War Studies

By Maj. Renee Sanjuan

Associate Dean for Communications



WEST POINT, N.Y. – West Point is transforming the Department of History into the Department of History and War Studies, a department charged with producing graduates who understand both history and the past, present, and future of war, strategy, and warfare. This strategic effort fully integrates the Academy’s newest major—War Studies—into the longstanding history department to blend centuries-deep scholarship with cutting-edge curriculum so graduates can out-think and out-maneuver any adversary.



“Military readiness has a critical intellectual dimension: officers must be experts in the art of warfare,” explains Brig. Gen. Shane R. Reeves, Dean of the Academic Board. Reeves provides an in-depth analysis on the importance of the intellectual dimension of warfare in a recent article on why the study of war is indispensable to national security.



Why History and War Studies



· Multifaceted Scholarship: By combining rigorous historical analysis with applied war-studies curricula, cadets will examine both the human condition and conflict in width, depth, and context in three temporal frames: past, present, and future.



· Multi-Domain Leadership: Coursework emphasizes critical thinking, strategic communication, and innovation, which are essential skills for tomorrow’s Army leaders.



· National Defense Relevance: The department explores the world in depth, breadth and context, with a particular emphasis on contemporary threats, great-power competition, and emerging technologies, ensuring graduates can out-think and out-maneuver adversaries across all domains.



A Multi-Phase, Multi-Year Effort West Point announced the academic modernization last summer when it introduced the departments of Law and Philosophy and English with World Languages. Earlier this month, West Point launched the Departments of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Geography and Earth Sciences to better reflect emerging warfare needs. Now, the Department of History and War Studies will produce talented leaders with exceptional analytical skills and the judgment to lead and win in an increasingly complex security environment.



Looking Ahead



The Academic Program modernization reflects more than three years of strategic planning, with each phase intentionally designed to reinforce West Point’s focus: to prepare cadets to think critically, act decisively, and lead effectively in every domain of warfare. These efforts are part of a larger modernization plan across the Academy and are supported by facility upgrades such as the Academic Building Upgrade Program.



To follow Academic Program modernization updates and learn more, visit: https://www.westpoint.edu/about/modernization-plan/academic-program-modernization.



