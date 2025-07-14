Speaking of History

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander, shakes hands with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, Commandant of the U.S. Army War College and former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander, at a special commemorative event on June 11 at the division headquarters in Winchester, Va. see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va. — In celebration of the 250th birthdays of both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the USACE Transatlantic Division hosted Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, Commandant of the U.S. Army War College and former Transatlantic Division commander, as the keynote speaker for a special commemorative event held June 11 at the division headquarters.



The event brought together leadership and staff from the Transatlantic Division, the Middle East District, and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District to reflect on the legacy of USACE and hear firsthand from one of the Army’s most experienced strategic leaders. Hill currently leads the institution responsible for educating the Army’s next generation of senior leaders and previously commanded the Transatlantic Division from 2016 to 2018. He also served as the Deputy Commanding General of USACE and Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Central.



In his remarks, Hill spoke candidly about leadership, legacy, and navigating strategic transitions across a military career that has spanned more than 30 years. Drawing on operational experience and institutional knowledge, he shared lessons underpinned by a deep understanding of the Army profession and the responsibilities that come with command.

“This region and this mission demand leaders who are thoughtful, agile, and grounded in the values of our Army,” Hill said. “We owe it to the people we serve and the people we lead to get the command and control right. If we do that, everything else will follow.”



The discussion ranged from organizational trust and the importance of a positive command climate to lessons drawn from Sir Rupert Smith’s theory of adaptive leadership in complex operational environments. Hill emphasized humility, transparency, and team building as essential tools for enterprise leaders.



“You will rarely, if ever, be the smartest person in the room on everything you’re asked to lead,” he said. “That’s not the point. The point is to build teams, navigate complexity, and strengthen the reputation of your organization and your Army.”



Attendees welcomed the opportunity to engage with Hill and reflect on his perspective.



“I appreciate any opportunity to listen and learn from senior leaders of Maj. Gen. Hill’s caliber,” said Danny Rivera, a mechanical engineer and member of the division’s Business Integration Division who attended the session. “It is a privilege for us to have him attend in person and speak to us. I enjoyed the discussions, seeing him again, and catching up.”

Rivera said his biggest takeaway came not just from what Hill said but how he said it. “I noticed his smile got bigger when he talked about USACE and he said how much he appreciated his time with USACE,” Rivera said. “I believe he said those were his best assignments. It renewed my gratitude about working for USACE.”



The event also included a robust question and answer session, during which workforce members asked questions about leadership development, future transitions in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and how to prepare the next generation of leaders for strategic challenges. Hill encouraged attendees to remain optimistic and open, especially during periods of organizational change.

Rivera noted that Hill’s emphasis on humility in leadership left a lasting impression.



“I enjoyed his leadership points about being humble and realizing that you’re not the smartest person in the room,” Rivera said. “I cringe whenever I hear someone in a leadership position, or any position really, say, ‘I don’t need to be prepped about agency X or subject Y; I worked there before’ or ‘I did that type of work before.’ I’ll cringe harder when I hear this rationale going forward because of Maj. Gen. Hill’s advice, but I’ll also try to challenge this mindset to avoid complacency and improve mission delivery and the organization at large.”



The annual guest speaker event is a longstanding tradition during the Army and Engineer Birthday Week at the Transatlantic Division. This year’s observance carried added significance, as it marked the quarter-millennial anniversary of both institutions, highlighting two and a half centuries of service, innovation, and national defense.



“Our Army expects those who lead Soldiers to think critically, take initiative, and drive through the mire to achieve the mission,” Hill said, quoting Army Field Manual 1. “Even more, we expect Soldiers to fight justly, live honorably, and embrace our American values. These are expectations, not aspirations. They are the foundation of trust and the essence of our profession.”



Hill, a Pittsburgh native and 1990 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, has served in a wide range of operational and command assignments, including multiple combat deployments and senior leadership positions across USACE. His return to the Transatlantic Division for this milestone event marked a meaningful homecoming for a leader whose influence continues to shape both current and future generations of Army professionals.



The event concluded with a group photo and a reflection on the enduring service, sacrifice, and impact of both the Army and USACE, a legacy that continues Building Strong for 250 years and counting.