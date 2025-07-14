Corps of Engineers awards $639,000 contract for levee repairs in Northern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $639,000 contract to Three Oaks Construction, Inc., of North Sioux City, South Dakota, July 11, to repair damage to the St. Vincent Noyes levee, in Noyes, Minnesota.



In April 2022, the Red River of the North basin experienced a localized rain event in combination with rapid melting of a heavy snowpack, creating severe flooding in North Dakota and Minnesota. The Noyes levee system experienced damage due to wave action caused by elevated river levels under high winds. The erosion will require approximately 3,100 linear feet of repair including impervious fill replacement, topsoil placement, and seeding to restore the levee to its original condition.



The Noyes levee system, which was federally constructed in 1990, is part of a ring levee system protecting the Minnesota towns of Emerson, Manitoba and Noyes.



Every year, floods sweep through communities across the United States, taking lives, destroying property, shutting down businesses and causing millions of dollars in damage. The Corps assists communities in building projects that reduce risk from floods while managing a number of reservoirs designed to reduce excess flooding.



