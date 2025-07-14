HSC-7 Holds Change of Command

By: Lt. Robert Pittman, HSC-7 Unit Public Affairs Representative



Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 held a change of command ceremony where Cmdr. Patrick Dunn was relieved by Cmdr. Amanda McNally, July 11.



HSC-7’s mission has been the top priority for both Dunn and McNally. During Dunn’s commanding officer tour, the “Dusty Dogs” accomplished many objectives on their unprecedented 2024 deployment.



“Having command of HSC-7 has been the honor of my life. Watching the entire squadron operate as a team throughout our time in the Red Sea, to our return home from deployment, and through all of our training and work to keep ourselves ready to answer our nation’s call, has shown the strength and character of every Dusty Dog,” Dunn said. “This team remains combat focused and ready to rescue, protect, and deliver because of the team of professionals that work here. They are in great hands with Commander McNally and Commander Ellwood at the helm and I will forever cherish the time I’ve been blessed to lead this group of warriors.”



Originally from Littleton, Colorado, Dunn entered the Navy in 2009, after graduating from the United States Naval Academy and commissioning as an Ensign.



Dunn wished McNally the best as he turned over the reins of his squadron.



HSC-7, also known as the Dusty Dogs, is a U.S. Navy helicopter squadron based out of Naval Station Norfolk. The command is a direct report to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3. The primary missions of HSC-7 are maritime attack, combat logistics, personnel recovery, naval special warfare support, and search and rescue (SAR).

