Staff in the Spotlight – Chief Equipment Operator Jamie Lengner

Meet Chief Equipment Operator (EOC) Jamie Lengner, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.

Hailing from Windsor, Colorado, Lengner has dedicated 16 years to the Navy, originally enlisting with the intention of funding his college education before returning to the farm where he grew up.

“When I first joined, I thought I’d just do one tour, get some money for school, and head back home,” Lengner recalls. “But I quickly found that I really enjoyed my job and the Navy lifestyle. Sixteen years later, I’m still here because the Navy became a big part of who I am.”

Before arriving at RTC, Lengner served with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Naval Construction Group 1, and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4. His deployments include tours in Afghanistan, Africa, Japan, and Guam.

As an RDC, Lengner is responsible for providing basic military instruction and guiding new Sailors through their transition from civilian life to the fleet. His role encompasses teaching essential military skills and life lessons that prepare recruits for follow-on training and service.

Lengner credits his family and fellow shipmates for inspiring his success and resilience.

“Growing up in a military family as a child, I heard a lot of stories,” he said. “I developed a real appreciation for the organized chaos the Navy brings. I’ve also been fortunate enough to meet incredible people while in the Navy who have taught me how to adapt and overcome any challenge. Those lessons, combined with my upbringing, helped shape my work ethic and determination.”

What Lengner enjoys most about his current role as an RDC is witnessing the transformation they undergo.

“It’s truly inspiring to see individuals from all walks of life become Sailors,” he explains. “I’ve worked with recruits who were homeless just before boot camp and others who held double master’s degrees. Watching that journey from day one to graduation, seeing them overcome obstacles and grow into confident Sailors, is incredibly rewarding.”

However, Lengner acknowledges that his job also has its challenges.

“The number one goal here is to stay motivated and give recruits my full effort every day,” he shares. “The toughest part is reminding myself to take breaks and not run at 100 miles per hour all the time,” he shares. “There has to be a balance, and it’s important to take time for yourself. Achieving that is something I’m constantly striving for.”

Serving in the Navy, and at RTC, holds profound meaning for Lengner.

“To me, it’s one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had,” he reflects. “Being part of a large, highly functioning organization with global reach is amazing. At RTC, I have the opportunity to positively impact people’s lives and help shape them into better versions of themselves. The Navy has given me opportunities I never imagined and broadened my horizons beyond what I thought possible.”

Looking ahead, Lengner remains open-minded about his future.

“The next five years are wide open,” he says. “I’ve always done this job because it’s fun and fulfilling. I’ll let the Navy decide how long I stay, but I’m eager to see how my time here influences the fleet. I look forward to seeing the recruits I’ve trained succeed out there. I plan to keep serving until I can’t do it anymore or until my family needs me to focus elsewhere.”

Lengner continues to support the Navy’s mission, embodying the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.

Boot camp is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.